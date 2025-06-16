After competing on both 'The Voice' and 'American Idol' — contestant says one treated her like 'crap'

Jacquie Roar reveals, "You could tell which ones were the favorites that they wanted in the top. they were just mean"

Jacquie Roar is reflecting on her time on both singing shows, 'The Voice' and 'American Idol'! For the unversed, let us share with you that Roar first competed on 'American Idol' during Season 13, which saw the light of day in 2014. Later on down the line, Roar participated in 'The Voice' Season 24, which aired in 2023. Now that Roar has been a part of both singing reality shows, she can easily compare the two. While appearing on the June 10 episode of the 'Curious Goldfish' podcast, Roar candidly spoke about her different experiences on both shows, and she also shared some jaw-dropping secrets.

At first, Roar talked about 'American Idol' and mentioned that the ABC singing competition treated her "like crap." As per Wide Open Country, while delving deep into her experience, Roar said, "I was on American Idol Season 13. So there is a complete contrast difference of how things go down. Like now, I don't know what it's like now that they have sold it, because I'm in the older seasons. Um, but I will tell you that I was absolutely miserable at American Idol. They treated me like crap They treated all the contestants crap."

Roar further added, "And you could tell which ones were the favorites that they wanted in the top. You could absolutely tell. Um, and they were just mean, they were never like, Oh, how are you doing? It was like get up, get to your station. Like, what are you doing in here? Like, what are you still doing here? Why are you trying to talk to me right now? Like that, that's how they would talk to us."

On the other hand, Roar had a great time on 'The Voice.' Speaking of her time on the NBC singing show, Roar shared, "Whereas in The Voice, even, the contestants, and I don't, I can't say for every season, I just know we got a lot of feedback on our season from the staff that said we were the most kind, we were the most supportive of each other. We were the most respectful, and we were the most lively, energetic, and happy bunch. And so I think we just had the coolest season because of that. We had no barely any drama. I mean I could tell you like two people that had drama and that was it and I'm not gonna tell the beef cause it ain't mine but other than that, I would say, 'The Voice' was absolutely the most awesome experience from start to finish."

Roar recalled, "You know they always make you feel informed. First of all, they are always informing you of what's going on, what they expect of you. They give you your schedule the night before, so you know what time you have to be up, so you know what time to go to bed. They give you per diem so you're fed. They give you enough time to have your hair and makeup done. Now, in the first couple, you know, rounds, you're doing almost all of it. You gotta show up. They do the touchups, right? And the Lives is when you get the Hollywood treatment. I'm a low maintenance girl anyways, so it was like, I was always in and out real quick. I didn't want like crazy stuff going on. I think it was more like a songwriter's camp."