Kim Kardashian’s prank made James Corden think he ruined her Rolls-Royce: "Don't scratch it..."

James Corden drove Kim Kardashian's Rolls-Royce Ghost during a 2023 episode of the talk show.

James Corden got the full Kardashian-Jenner experience when he worked as an assistant for Kris Jenner on 'The Late Late Show' in 2023. One of his tasks was to drive Kim Kardashian to a gas station to buy some gum. The 44-year-old got behind the wheel of Kim's gray Rolls-Royce Ghost, one of the luxury cars in her $3.8 million collection. However, things didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. On the way back to Kim’s mansion, Corden accidentally scraped the bottom of the Rolls-Royce while turning a corner. He quickly covered his mouth in shock and said, "Oh, God! It was a scrape!" Meanwhile, Kardashian rolled her eyes at the camera and continued eating her candy.

As they arrived at her garage, Corden asked, "Okay, is there anything else you're gonna need from me for the rest of the day?" to which Kim replied, "No, have fun!" before jokingly warning him, "Don't scratch it anymore!" She then walked to the front of the car and inspected the damage with a shocked expression. Corden, looking panicked, told her, "No, stop, are you being serious?" Kardashian replied, "What the f**k! No, I'm serious," which made him even more nervous. He insisted, "No, you're not!" She then revealed, "The whole bottom is scratched," before bursting into laughter and admitting, "Just kidding." Corden, relieved, hugged Kardashian as they both laughed at the prank, The Sun reported.

Aside from driving, Corden also spent time with Khloe Kardashian, preparing a salad with her. He even had a video call with Kylie Jenner, who was in London at the time. His assistant duties also included making a smoothie for Kris Jenner, which turned out to be an unpleasant mix of vegetables, white wine, chocolate raisins, apple cider vinegar, and Rice Krispies. Unsurprisingly, Kris spat it out, calling it "f******g vile."

In another hilarious moment, Kris accidentally walked in on Corden while he was showering in Kylie’s bathroom. He also recreated Kendall Jenner’s awkward cucumber-cutting moment from The Kardashians while preparing food. After wrapping up 'The Late Late Show' in 2023, Corden returned to Britain. He is now making his comeback to theater, starring in the political drama 'The Constituent', which started at The Old Vic in London, as per Fandom Wire. On December 25, 2024, the beloved sitcom Gavin & Stacey returned with a Christmas special, airing on BBC One at 9 PM. This episode continued the story from the 2019 special, resolving the cliffhanger where Nessa proposed to Smithy. Co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones announced that this would not be the final installment, hinting at more episodes in the future.

James Corden attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2024 in London, England. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett)

Additionally, they are co-authoring a book titled 'When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between: A Story Of Love And Friendship', set for release in Autumn 2025, offering behind-the-scenes insights into the show's creation, as per The Sun. Corden is currently filming a dark comedy titled 'The Christophers', alongside actors Sir Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel, and Jessica Gunning. The plot centers on the estranged children of a once-famous artist who attempt to complete and sell his unfinished works after his death. The cast was recently spotted on set in London, engaging in conversations between takes, as per The Scottish Sun.