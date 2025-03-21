Diddy looked uneasy when Ellen brought up his teen daughters’ dating lives: "They better not..."

"They're cheerleaders, right? They have to have boyfriends have you met them yet?" Ellen asked.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September last year on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. However, the disgraced mogul proved that he is a protective father when it came to his twin daughters Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Combs. Combs couldn't hide his discomfort when Ellen DeGeneres targeted him into speaking up about his daughter's dating lives. The 'I Need a Girl' rapper appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to discuss his career when the television host's question caught him off guard. "So you have teenage daughters, and I would think that anyone that they're dating would be scared to death to come to the house?" DeGeneres remarked, referring to Combs' scary and infamous reputation.

The 'Last Night' rapper initially pretended to ignore the question by taking a sip of coffee, "I don't know what you're talking about; my daughters are only 15. They're not dating," he said, visibly agitated. "No, they're not; they better not be dating right now!" he exclaimed. "They're 15; they've got to have boyfriends or girlfriends or something. That's an age you start to like being interested..." DeGeneres prodded. "I didn't know that," Combs retorted, appearing enraged at the violation of privacy. But the comedian did not halt her queries. "How old were you when you first started getting interested?" she asked, pushing the limits.

D'Lila Star, Chance, Sean Combs, and Jessie Jessie at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gabriel Olsen)

"I was wild, I was different, I was from a whole other time," Combs replied with a nervous laugh. After mentioning the teenagers' involvement in cheerleading at the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, DeGeneres assumed that the twins might be popular among their peers. "They're cheerleaders, right? They have to have boyfriends; have you met them yet?" she continued. "No, they don't have any boyfriends. My daughters don't. Not that I know of. I've scrubbed all their socials; they do not have boyfriends!"

Combs confessed to keeping an eye on their social lives while vehemently denying their dating life. He later acknowledged that, as a protective father, he had declined the twins' request for permission to invite boys into the house. "That's how you are handling it," DeGeneres teased after assessing Combs' reaction that he indeed knew his daughters dating status. Fans caught the switch in Combs' personality and thought it was hilarious. "His mood changed quick when she mentioned dating," a viewer noted. "Ellen pushing boyfriends on his girls. If they aren't dating at 15, just let them be," a fan criticized. "He was so proud of himself for disclosing his daughters's 2 guy friends from coming to his house," an online user mocked.

Combs confessed to being a supportive parent to his daughters while appearing on Ryan Seacrest's show in 2013. He claimed he 'researched' a lot when it came to the father-daughter bond. He admitted to staying open with them and being their best friend, "When I had girls, it changed my life. I will make sure that we go out on a lunch date or a dinner date, and we just really talk. And I say, like, No matter what's going on, y'all can tell me the truth." However, toward the end, he tapped into his goofy side and remarked, "They are not allowed to date till they turn 30."