Ellen DeGeneres had one excuse for not attending Diddy’s parties — fans say it’s suspicious now

"Yes, yes, you're definitely invited. I invite you to all my parties; you just happen to seem to show up to," Diddy told Ellen.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing major media scrutiny due to troubling allegations from his past. Many are now questioning his lifestyle, including radio host Howard Stern, who criticized his experience at one of Combs' house parties. Singer Usher also shared a surprising story about attending one of these gatherings as a teenager. One interview now gaining attention is Combs' conversation with Ellen DeGeneres. The discussion took an interesting turn when he mentioned his parties. DeGeneres explained why she never attended, while Combs shared some details about what typically happened at these events. However, he appeared to keep things relatively mild for the audience, as per Lad Bible.

Ellen started off by saying, "So tell me about your birthday party. Am I invited?" Combs then replied, "Yes, yes, you're definitely invited. I invite you to all my parties; you just happen to seem to show up to." She then asked him, "Is it on the East Coast?" To which he replied "Yes". She then said, "Well, that's why. Why don't you have one here on the West Coast, cuz I work all the time." Combs then remarked, "Well, maybe I have one at your house."

When she asked him what time the party would start, he said, "Like 9:30." She then said, "I think of you as starting a party at midnight," to which he replied, "That's a different type of party." He then explained further, saying, "It'll go from like 9:30 to 3:00 and then, you know, we have the top two floors of the hotel." Ellen then finished his sentence, saying, "Then it will carry on there." He called them "The Afterparty," to which she remarked, "Yeah, I know about them." Reflecting on the interview, one viewer commented on the video's comments section, saying, "Well, this is awkward. Hello 2024." "That's a different type of party!" he told you all there," wrote another viewer.

Another comment read, "The way they laugh together because they know most of the public has no idea what really goes on at these parties… sickening." One user said, "As soon as she dropped subtle but deep hints and eased her way into the convo, letting it be known that she's in those inner circles, the diddler all of a sudden drops the fake joyfulness and fully relaxes himself, assured that she is of the same energy. a twisted way to make a twisted guest feel at home." "This video needs to go viral. LOL, everything makes sense now," added a user.

Sean Combs aka Diddy attends the celebration for Diddy's birthday and new album launch at LAVO on November 9, 2023 in London, England. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett)

Previously, in November 2023, singer Cassie (Casandra Ventura) filed a federal lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse during their relationship. Although Combs denied these accusations and quickly settled the lawsuit, he was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking and extortion. Since then, over 30 individuals have come forward with allegations against Combs, including sexual harassment, rape, and non-consensual pornography. Despite these mounting accusations, Combs maintains his innocence, with his trial scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025, as per The Cut.