Ryan Seacrest looks unrecognizable in new 'American Idol' promo — fans are calling it 'iconic'

Ryan Seacrest hosted 'American Idol' on Fox from 2002 to 2016 before returning as host on ABC in 2018. Recently, the television personality surprised fans by showcasing a different look. Seacrest ditched his sharp clean-shaved features and tailored suits to debut a laid-back tourist style in a promotional clip on Instagram. He was seen sporting a rugged beard styled with sleek back wavy hair. The seasoned host was wearing a printed green shirt paired with blue jeans and suede Chelsea boots. The street-inspired ensemble sent fans drooling over him, "Ryan with facial hair!! But how sweet was that?" a fan commented in disbelief. The 'American Idol' account replied to the comment calling Seacrest, "The cutest and scruffiest."

"Please Ryan this is iconic," another excited fan chimed. "Looking quite different there, Ryan. But still charming as always," an online user complimented. "I like the beard. Very handsome!" a viewer wrote. "Love the beard and long hair," an admirer exclaimed. "A good change! Looks age-appropriate and on-trend. I do, however, like him in a suit or nice sports coat, button-up, jeans, and trendy shoes," a fashion enthusiast commented.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest during "American Idol" Season 8 Judges Photo Call on October 02, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola)

However, few other fans correctly spotted that the video was vintage, “This must be old, he doesn’t have a beard now,” the fan pointed out. The 'American Idol' account confirmed, “It’s a throwback!” leaving it unclear when the clip was originally recorded. Hence it remains unclear as to when the said clip was recorded. The clip also included a surprise message from his mother Constance who was seen hyping him up about the show on the screen.

The adorable mother-son interaction remained the highlight of the short video, “Surprise! It’s your biggest fan.” Seacrest's mom can be seen saying, “Mom, what show is this?” 'The Wheel of Fortune' host continues in amusement. Mimicking his signature intro line, Constance then responds, “This … is ‘American Idol.’” A smiling Seacrest then ends the clip saying, “Can’t beat it.” The television host seems to be taking inspiration from his 2017 and 2019 style files. Both years Seacrest sported a bearded look while hosting the reality show.

As per the New York Post, Seacrest flaunted the identical look in November 2020 on Instagram, “Post workout. Am I doing this long hair thing right @shawnmendes?” he captioned his rugged selfie. That same year, he discussed his facial hair during an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'. “Do you notice anything different?” he asked Ripa on the popular talk show. “You mean your beard?” she shot back. “I noticed it last week. You’ve decided to color your beard. I don’t mind a dark beard. I don’t mind it at all.” She added, “But it takes on a sort of a, like, well-groomed pirate look.”

The remark sent Seacrest laughing and Ripa continued that she “didn’t mind it.” “’ I don’t mind’ is not necessarily the compliment one goes for,” he responded. Season 23 of 'American Idol' is all set to premiere on March 9th. Fans are excited to witness season 4 winner Carrie Underwood as the judge replacement for Katy Perry, she will be joined by Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.