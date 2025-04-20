Judges aren’t immune to boos on ‘DWTS’ — just ask Carrie Ann Inaba who felt it after an awkward moment

Carrie Ann Inaba got more than she bargained for when her critique of a 'DWTS' Season 33 freestyle performance earned her boos from the audience

A former 'Bachelor' star, Joey Graziadei, was teamed with Jenna Johnson when he appeared on 'Dancing With The Stars'. The duo garnered nothing but praise over their final performance, which was a Tennis routine on 'Canned Heat' by District 78. Despite the powerful performance, Judge Carrie Ann Inaba had a different take. She said that the performance was "amazing," but also, without hesitation, mentioned their performance as "underwhelming." Promoting fellow judge Derek Hough couldn't stop raving about the performance, telling Inaba, "How dare you, Carrie Ann?" per Decider.

As soon as the word got out of her mouth, the audience started booing her. Protestingly, she said, "I was expecting something and a freestyle can make or break somebody." Quick wittedly she also responded in the same breath, "Please boo me." However, the winning duo kept their cool. The outlet also mentioned that after the show, Johnson told in an interview with Access Hollywood, “You know what? To each their own with the comments." “I was grateful that Derek mentioned the creativity, so that means a lot. I’ll hold onto that," she added.

Screenshot of Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson from 'Dancing With The Stars' (Image Source: YouTube | ‘YouTube | 'Dancing With The Stars’)

Fans quickly flocked to the YouTube comment section, one wrote, "I felt like this dance was so Joey. He always says he feels like just a normal guy and says he’s not a star for Dancing with the Stars, This dance highlights how normal and down to earth he is, a big part of why so many people like him." Another added, "Congratulations to Joey and Jenna on an incredible season! I think this freestyle highlighted something Joey loves, and it was cute! I’m going to miss watching these two dance each week. I’m glad they won!" The third chimed in, "This freestyle helps me see why they won." "Everyone keep dissing this dance but I really like it. I don't think the freestyle need to be all crazy but just capture who the dancer are. This was very joey coded, "wrote the fourth.

Derrick’s face when CAI calls Joey’s dance underwhelming #DWTS pic.twitter.com/NL1tby9iM8 — Joelle J (@JoelleRJk) November 27, 2024

Graziadei also told in an interview with E! News, "We had goals coming in just to be here and to enjoy it." He also added, “To have the ability to be through the whole process, to have a championship. To have a Mirrorball in our hands feels amazing.” However, their chemistry has not always been the same. When they had met, Johnson once shared with People she didn't really like Graziadei, "Joey knows this, I’ve been honest with him," Johnson began. "I think people think that we know who we’re gonna have for a little bit, that’s not the case. They like to make it a secret so it’s an authentic reaction."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Johnson continued, "But I had a feeling because I heard his name in the mix, and so I was a little sad because I’ve been promised — not promised — but I’ve never had a football player. Through my time on the show, I’ve never had a football player.” She further added, "He is one of the most genuine humans I've ever met. I think we just connected easily and quickly, and we have so much fun. It was such a pleasure to work with him."