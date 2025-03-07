Craig Ferguson kicks out heckler after Christina Applegate’s interview takes an unexpected turn

Ferguson said, "Wow. They're kicking him out. They'll rough him up outside. They do that to me. I have to pay extra for it though."

Craig Ferguson has always been known for his unpredictable and offbeat style of hosting, but one unique episode of ‘The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson’ took an unexpected turn when an audience member was thrown out for heckling Christina Applegate. The chaotic incident occurred in February 2012 when Applegate appeared on the show. As usual, Ferguson and his robot sidekick, Geof, kicked things off with their classic antics. Ferguson introduced her, "My first guest is an Emmy-winning actress," and began the interview.

However, during a commercial break, things went upside down when a member of the studio audience disrupted the vibe by yelling, "I love you, Kelly Bundy." Ferguson, always on his humor wheel, pretended to fire an imaginary arrow at the fan while Applegate played along, miming the action of handling a bow and arrow. But what seemed like a wholesome move turned into a chaotic moment. The security intervened. Although the cameras did not capture what happened, Ferguson and Applegate’s reactions were enough to decode what happened behind the cameras. Ferguson, taken aback, remarked, "Wow. They're kicking him out. They'll rough him up outside. They do that to me. I have to pay extra for it though," as reported by The Things.

Meanwhile, Applegate, feeling mixed emotions, expressed, "See ya. Oh, that's so sad. Wow. You got some tight rules. You got tight rules up in here. You can cuss like a drunken sailor up in here, but yet, one guy's like, 'I love you.'. Your'e out. Wow. That re-ough. That's right, I have to say." Even after the drama settled, Ferguson seemed unsure about the fan’s motive for yelling. He said that he was unsure who he was yelling at. To which Apllegate quickly responded, "He just mentioned a character I used to play on a show a long time ago." After Applegate’s departure, Ferguson and his mate Geoff continued joking about the situation. But the story didn’t end there.

Meghan Markle hosted by Craig ferguson pic.twitter.com/AivgpGpSTD — Bokolo News (@bokoloclips) May 15, 2023

The following night, Ferguson revisited the incident, bringing out Ben Dukes, an "audience coordinator," and grilling him about what actually happened to the fan once he was removed. On another note, this was not the only awkward moment Ferguson had with a guest. Meghan Markel, before she became the Duchess of Sussex, had her own fair share of awkward and uncomfortable experiences on the show. Ferguson awkwardly complimented Markle, "What a strangely hairless body you have. You're quite the dolphin, aren't you? You're absolutely hair-free. Are you a competitive swimmer?" as reported by Mirror.

Craig Ferguson speaks onstage at the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frazer Harrison)

During their interview, after Ferguson’s uncomfortable remark, Markle went on to explain, "I grew up on the set every day after school for ten years. It's a very perverse place for a little girl who went to Catholic school no less to grow up. I'm there in my school uniform, right.." To which Ferguson exclaimed, "Ohhh yeah…It was a joke, it was a joke, errrrr, kind of a joke." Although Markle laughed off the moment, it remains one of the most cringeworthy interviews in Ferguson’s late-night show’s tenure.