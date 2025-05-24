'Masked Singer' fans call her the 'worst' winner — and even she didn’t believe she’d win the show

"I personally believe it should have been MSM 4th, Pearl 3rd, Coral 2nd, and Boogie Woogie 1st," a fan complained.

Grammy winner Gretchen Wilson resurrected her fading music career by winning the Golden Mask trophy on 'The Masked Singer' season 13. She defeated record producer Andy Grammer - 'Boogie Woogie', actress Meg Donnelly - 'Coral', and country musician Brian Kelley - 'Mad Scientist Monster'. However, the 'Redneck Woman' hitmaker was ready lose. “I was absolutely positive that Boogie won,” Wilson confessed to People in an exclusive. "I was so stunned because I had myself ready to hear that I was in second place. I was so ready for it, I had already decided that that's what it should be in my head.” And that is exactly how fans have been reacting to her unexpected win, a Reddit thread labeled her "one of the worst winners of the series." "This is not me hating on Gretchen winning, I just have mixed opinions on it. I personally believe it should have been MSM 4th, Pearl 3rd, Coral 2nd, and Boogie Woogie 1st. I don’t know about y'all though," a Reddit user opined.

Boogie should have won. Period. — kk! (@KaylaAgner) May 9, 2025

"Boogie should have won. Period," an X user expressed frustration over the results. "She should never have made the final to begin with. One of the worst winners of the series," a viewer slammed. "Terrible. Boogie should’ve won, this show loves boring singers way too much!" an online user chimed. "I think Pearl was the weakest winner since that one season that the girl threw a temper tantrum and should have been eliminated. People rewarded her for advancing her, and she won. Me and my daughter thought Boogie Woogie had this one locked up once it got to the finals," a netizen pointed out.

Andy Grammer performs at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on June 13, 2022 in Nashville. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Terry Wyatt)

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS

CHANGE THE FUCKING RESULTS — RAZZI4RAZZO (@RAZZI4RAZZO) May 9, 2025

No way she was better than Andy. The audience must've heard something else because Andy's vocals are absolutely marvelous. — 🌑𝕋rina♍️🌙 (@TrinaRese) May 10, 2025

Sorry, but I feel this is wrong. Boggie didn’t have a slow night at all and consistently knocked it out of the park. Pearl didn't deserve the win. #riggedMaskSinger — ReidonFA (@Reidine) May 10, 2025

"No way she was better than Andy. The audience must've heard something else because Andy's vocals are absolutely marvelous," another X user complained. "Sorry, but I feel this is wrong. Boggie didn’t have a slow night at all and consistently knocked it out of the park. Pearl didn't deserve the win. #riggedMaskSinger," a viewer protested that the Fox show results were manipulated. In an exclusive with Gold Derby, Grammer voiced dissatisfaction about finishing second. "I'm very competitive, so I can't say I didn't care," he said. However, he confessed to enjoying the experience. "But there is something about being in a huge mascot monster costume that just brings the vibe to a chill place. This is so fun and ridiculous. Whatever it is, it's so fun to be here," the 'Honey, I'm Good' hitmaker added.

Grammer revealed that he wasn't aware of being up against Wilson throughout the show, "No. I couldn't even really hear. The side stage is not a great place to watch, and you're back behind the stage. So through muffled tones you hear the crowd screaming or you can tell what song they're singing, but you can't hear much more than that," he replied. And while fans continue to air their dispondecy, 'The Masked Singer' happens to go on a mini break before returning for the next season. The Fox reality show has promised to come back in a refreshed avatar for season 14 next year.