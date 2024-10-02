Why Amazon is all set to triple down on its $1bn folly despite scathing reviews

Prime Video is satisfied with 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2's performance, citing 40 million viewers for the first three episodes

MIDDLE EARTH: Despite lower ratings for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2, Prime Video is moving forward with development on Season 3. Created by Patrick McKay and JD Payne, the series explores Middle-earth's Second Age, focusing on Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) conflict.

Amazon Prime Video is satisfied with Season 2's performance, citing 40 million viewers for the first three episodes, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. This puts Season 2 on track to become one of the top five seasons for Prime Video. Sources confirm the streamer plans to conclude the series with Season 5, aligning with Payne and McKay's original vision.

Is 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 in the works?

Amazon's massive $1 billion investment in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has yielded enough success to keep the series running. After acquiring TV rights in 2017, Season 1 (2022) became Prime Video's most-watched original series, prompting a swift renewal. 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2, released in August 2024, saw a decline in viewership but still performed well overall. It looks like Amazon is satisfied and plans to renew the show for another season. Although not officially renewed, Ismael Cruz Córdova shared a positive update on Season 3 recently.

Cruz Córdova stated: "As far as I know, they did kind of confirm that we’re going for a third. I haven’t seen any scripts, though. I would love to. But I’m pretty sure we’re going for a third," as reported by Variety.

What could 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 be about?

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 focuses on the creation and dark influence of the titular rings. Galadriel, wearing Nenya, isn't immune to their corrupting power. Sauron, disguised as Annatar, manipulates Celebrimbor into crafting Rings of Power for Elves and Dwarves, with his next goal being rings for Men.

As Sauron's power grows, characters like Elrond and Prince Durin begin to recognize the dangers of the rings. Celebrimbor, too, is starting to grasp the gravity of his creation. If the nine rings for Men are forged before the Season 2 finale, Season 3 will likely plunge Middle-earth into darkness. More characters will uncover Sauron's deception, setting the stage for the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 will conclude with its finale Episode 8 on Thursday, October 3.