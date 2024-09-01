Will Rayne and Chidi's relationship survive? ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ couple faces celibacy conflict

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 couple Rayne and Chidi did online dating for 5 years

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO: The world of '90 Day Fiance' continues to thrive! The upcoming seventh season of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,' is set to premiere on September 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on TLC.

TLC has introduced eight couples featured in this season, including Rayne and Chidi. Rayne, a 38-year-old chicken farmer from New Mexico, has struggled to find love and hopes to find intimacy with Chidi, a 34-year-old man from Nigeria with whom she has been talking online for five years.

Their relationship shifted when Rayne sent Chidi sexy selfies and was surprised by his lack of response, only to discover that he is blind. She finds comfort in Chidi's blindness, as it eases her worries about her appearance.

However, Rayne's family and friends worry that she may not be prepared for the challenges of being with a blind partner and that her unconventional views may clash with Chidi's Christian beliefs.

Despite these concerns, Rayne feels a strong connection to Chidi and is eager to seek commitment from him during her visit, as they navigate discussions about celibacy vows and the possibility of him moving to the United States.

At the time of writing, it's not known whether Rayne and Chidi are still in a relationship or not.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 pair Rayne and Chidi (@tlc)

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 pair Rayne and Chidi clash over religion

In the seventh season of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,' viewers will witness the relationship between Rayne and Chidi as they navigate the complexities arising from their contrasting religious beliefs.

While this couple will face various challenges throughout their journey, it appears that the most significant issues will stem from their differing perspectives on religion. Rayne adopts a more esoteric approach to spirituality, while Chidi holds a deep commitment to his Christian faith.

This fundamental difference in their beliefs is poised to create tension and conflict as they attempt to build a life together, raising questions about how they will reconcile their divergent views on such a crucial aspect of their lives. As the season unfolds, viewers can expect to see how these challenges play out and whether their love can withstand the trials posed by their religious differences.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 pair Rayne and Chidi clash over religion (@tlc)

Who are Rayne and Chidi on '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7?

When we discuss Rayne, we find that she is a dedicated chicken farmer residing in the vibrant state of New Mexico. Her life revolves around the various aspects of poultry farming, including caring for the chickens, managing their living conditions, and ensuring their health and productivity.

Meanwhile, when we turn our attention to Chidi, we learn that he hails from Nigeria, a country rich in culture and diversity. However, details regarding his profession remain somewhat elusive at this time, leaving us with a sense of curiosity about what he does and how he contributes to his community.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 pair Rayne and Chidi (@tlc)

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 airs on September 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Max.