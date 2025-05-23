‘The Voice’ ratings drop sharply as ‘American Idol’ claims the crown in latest viewership race

A recent episode of 'The Voice' drew 5.24 million viewers, surpassing 'American Idol’s' 4.51 million.

'The Voice' and 'American Idol' have to be two of the most talked-about singing competitions on television. With both competitions recently wrapping up their seasons, the rating race is inevitable. While 'American Idol' stayed steady with strong ratings and a good connection to viewers, 'The Voice' saw its ratings drop by over 1 million viewers. The dramatic shift comes as a surprise, as earlier in the season, 'The Voice' was clearly edging over 'American Idol.'

A photo of judges Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé on the sets of ‘The Voice’ (Image Source: Instagram | nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' and 'American Idol' both aired their latest seasons on Monday nights, causing viewership shifts. On Monday, April 7, The Voice's knockouts episode dropped to 3.32 million viewers, down over 1 million from the previous week's 4.57 million. Meanwhile, 'American Idol' attracted 4.15 million viewers on Monday, April 7, beating 'The Voice' despite a decline from 5.12 million on Sunday, April 6. Earlier, on Monday, March 31, 'The Voice' held strong with 4.57 million viewers, while 'American Idol' dropped to 3.78 million. The schedule clash is impacting ratings, with 'American Idol' currently leading on Mondays, as per The US Sun.

Notably, earlier in the season, 'The Voice' outperformed 'American Idol' in viewership. For example, on Monday, March 24, The Voice had 4.93 million viewers, beating American Idol’s 4.66 million on Sunday, March 23. Similarly, on Monday, March 17, 'The Voice' drew 5.24 million viewers, surpassing American Idol’s 4.51 million on Sunday, March 16. The trend continued with The Voice's Monday, March 10 episode attracting 5.47 million viewers, ahead of American Idol's 4.49 million on Sunday, March 9. That said, undoubtedly, 'The Voice' held the edge in several key episodes this season.

Notably, The Voice's complicated format also became the talk of the town. Although many in 'The Voice' Season 27 thought only 8 singers would reach the live shows, the Super Save brought back four more, changing the competition's outcome, as per Collider. This decision felt unfair to singers who worked hard but had little time to perform for voters, making it harder to reach the finale. Not only that, but viewers only got to vote for the first time after the semi-finals, showing that the coaches mostly control the show.

Notably, four singers, Kolby Cordell, Kaiya Hamilton, Conor James, and Alanna Lynise, were eliminated after just one live performance, quietly leaving the competition. James, chosen as a Super Save, might have deserved a chance in the Instant Save but lost support because some fans wanted Britton Moore instead. This situation highlights how limited viewer voting can leave fans feeling disconnected. Allowing fans to choose the Super Save picks might help viewers feel more involved and invested in the competition’s outcome.

Unlike 'American Idol,' 'The Voice' constantly changes its format each season, making it hard for viewers to know what to expect during live shows. This lack of consistency means fans have less time to connect with contestants. In addition, Season 27's sharp drop in singers during live rounds feels unfair and limits viewers' ability to support their favorites, which also contributes to The Voice's struggle to create megastars. While the finalists are talented, the focus often ends up on which coach wins rather than the singers themselves.