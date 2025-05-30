Lionel Richie teases ‘American Idol’ return — but Carrie Underwood’s reply has fans reading between the lines

"I'll see you next season," said Lionel Richie while talking about his 'American Idol' appearance for Season 24

ABC's 'American Idol' Season 23 recently concluded with Mississippi's Jamal Roberts winning the show. Season 23 welcomed past winner and country singer Carrie Underwood, replacing Katy Perry after her six remarkable years on the show. However, as soon as the season was over, viewers eagerly awaited the details of the next season. The anticipation for Season 24 is reaching an all-time high. Although there hasn’t been an official announcement about it, fans continue to eagerly demand more information.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during 'American Idol' judges photo call in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

'American Idol' wrapped up Season 23 in May 2025, with loads of fanfare. Judges Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie reacted with pride and emotion as Roberts emerged victorious, as per Good Housekeeping. However, just ahead of the finale, 'American Idol' surprised fans with exciting news: the show will return in 2026 for Season 24. The official Instagram post reads, "Dim the lights... here we go. #AmericanIdol is coming back for another season!" which confirms the journey is far from over.

In addition, auditions for 'American Idol' Season 24 are officially open, and the show is encouraging aspiring singers to chase their dreams. In a video posted to American Idol's Instagram on Tuesday, May 20, Season 23 winner Roberts talked about how the show transformed his life and passed the torch to future hopefuls. "You could be the next American Idol!" Roberts exclaimed in the clip." He further added, "So, go sign up on americanidol.com/auditions."

Reportedly, Richie, who's been a judge since 'American Idol' Season 16, strongly hinted he'll return for Season 24. He told TV Insider, "I won’t say that 'I'll see you next season,' but I'll see you next season, you know what I'm saying?" In the same conversation, Richie also talked about country star Underwood's first season as a judge. Richie praised her impact, saying, "She doesn't fit in...she belongs. She brought the best angle possible. Carrie has been here at the show since she left, in a way. She fits like a glove." However, in an interview with E! News, Underwood said she thought it would be "cool" to return for 'American Idol' Season 24 but didn't sound overly eager.

Underwood shared, "I had a lot of fun, for sure. I didn’t know how I would feel about it. And Luke and Lionel and the crew and the people who work on the show are just so easy to be around." When asked if she, Richie, and Bryan should come back, she replied, "I mean, that would be cool, I think." Allegedly, her use of casual words like "fun" and "cool" suggests she's not rushing to return. While she might be playing it safe because she can’t announce anything yet, it seems likely she may not return for a second season. Her comments confirmed that she loved working with the people, but not the experience of being a judge itself. Underwood’s decision not to return to the show could be rooted in the major backlash she received for her overly sensitive behavior in Season 23.