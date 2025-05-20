'American Idol' producer finally reveals if Carrie Underwood will return as a judge: 'We already have...'

"I think we’re in a good place," an executive producer of 'American Idol' reveals what she thinks about Carrie Underwood's reign as a judge

'American Idol' season 23 saw former winner Carrie Underwood on the judges panel, replacing Katy Perry. Although during her reign as a judge, Underwood faced a lot of criticism, some fans want her back on the show's next season. While the 'How Great Thou Art' singer has been tight-lipped on her return on season 24, an executive producer of the show, Megan Michael Wolflick, is dropping some hints. "It’s early days still, but I love our panel. I think we’re in a good place," she told an interview with TV Line on May 17. She added, "I'm excited for them to crown their first winner together as a threesome."

She wasn't done raving about the judges yet. "They’re (Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood) all passionate about the show," she told the outlet. Wolflick continued, "Obviously, 'American Idol' is coming back as a show, and we already have thousands of submissions coming in for next season. So the momentum is coming, but we’ll have to stay tuned. We never share our hand before the end of the season, but it should be coming soon, and we’re excited about the show doing so well." Sharing her insight on how well, she commented, "The live shows have really had a nice uptick in viewership, and we’ve grown a ton from the premiere to now. In this kind of eroding television world, it’s pretty awesome."

When asked how Underwood fared as a judge, Wolflick sure had a lot to say: "I think she brought so much. She had to carve out her role. She was stepping into the shoes of a former judge, but she needed to be her person, and she did that." Admitting the controversies that kept running behind Underwood throughout the season, Wolflick added, "I think she brought a nostalgia factor, and I also like that she brought a little criticism and constructive feedback, which is very much needed."

The executive also noted how the country singer's experience as a contestant helped her support the hopefuls in the judging process. "She knows back in her day how hard she was pushed every week to become the best. So I think she’s brought a lot to the show, and I hope people love it." Highlighting that there's still more to Underwood's personality, Wolflick concluded, "She’s a bit of a discovery, too. I mean, who knew she was such a metalhead?"

Even though there is no official announcement regarding the judges' panel, fans have already voiced that they want to see Underwood return to the show. On the Instagram post of ABC, captioned "American Idol Will Return For a New Season," one 'American Idol' viewer wrote, "YAY! Please make sure Carrie is a judge next season! She is super fun!! Love her so much!!" Agreeing to the first, a second viewer also added, "I think this has been my favorite season! The contestants are all so genuine and immensely talented! Carrie has brought a more wholesome aspect to the show as well." The third fan echoed the same sentiments and wrote, "Hope Carrie comes back!" and the fourth fan literally begged, "@carrieunderwood PLEASE DO ANOTHER SEASON.