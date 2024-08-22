Who went home on Week 2 of ‘The Challenge’? Eight veterans booted in Season 40's first big elimination

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM: After leaving us hanging in the debut last week, this week's 'The Challenge' Season 40 episode on August 21 doesn't waste any time in giving fans what they came for, classic headbangers. The episode kicks off with the elimination round, which intriguingly lacks the usual Challenge name drawn from a random selection.

Sometimes the only way to settle old scores is to go head-to-head! Exciting elimination rounds pitted two opposing teams from period four against one another took place on Wednesday's episode of 'The Challenge: Battle of the Eras'.

Two men and two women from each of the four periods competed in the most famous eliminations from the show's history after the first task of the season.

The Challengers arrive in the Arena this week on 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' to find horrific, iconic eliminations from each period waiting for them. Only eight of the sixteen fighters on the sand will survive.

The losers find that they'll be leaving with a karma gift for the other contestants.

Following the first day of play, Paulie Calafiore, Nurys Mateo, Amanda Garcia, Leroy Garrett, KellyAnne Judd, Brandon Nelson, Mark Long, and Katie Cooley were the eight players eliminated. Before being returned home, they each had one more opportunity to exert their influence.

T J Lavin introduces a new twist to 'The Challenge' Season 40

Every player who was removed was given a "karma vote" by TJ Lavin, who asked them to score the remaining contestants from one to five, with five being the highest. He did not, however, elaborate on how the votes would impact the outcome of the game.

What does 'The Challenge' Season 40 winner get?

For season forty, the network has a really unique project in mind. This time, forty previous participants are returning to take on brand-new tasks in an attempt to win a $1 million reward.

How to watch 'The Challenge' Season 40?

Since 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' is exclusive to MTV, viewers without cable will need to watch 'The Challenge 40' via a live TV streaming provider that carries the channel. Our top picks are Hulu + Live TV, fubo, Philo, and DirecTV Stream; all of these have free trials.

'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' streams on Wednesdays on MTV at 8 pm ET.