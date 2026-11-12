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Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Second Double U-Turn shakes up Season 39

The remaining teams advanced to Leg 8 of the competition, which began with a flight to Vientiane, Laos
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'The Amazing Race' Season 39 Episode 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)
A still from 'The Amazing Race' Season 39 Episode 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

The recently released episode of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39, titled 'Million Dollar Moves,' featured the remaining teams competing against each other to win. Leg 8 began with the contestants flying to Vientiane, Laos. Upon arrival, the teams found their next clue at the Patuxai Monument. The Leg 8 Detour featured two options: “Something to Taste” and “Nothing to Waste.” Andrea-Anuar and Matt-Michelle chose “Nothing to Waste,” while the other teams opted for the former. Teams taking on “Something to Taste” had to shop for 11 ingredients at a market and prepare laab, an unofficial national dish of Laos. Meanwhile, the teams that chose “Nothing to Waste” had to transfer 15 crates of empty beer bottles and stack 75 crates in a truck.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 (Image Source: CBS)

Michelle and Matt lost their way while trying to find the market to shop for ingredients. As a result, they decided to switch tasks. However, the decision did not work in their favor, as the other teams were already halfway through their challenges. Conner and Garrett were the first team to complete the Detour. However, navigation issues prevented them from being the first to reach the Double U-Turn. Javi-Erin and Anne-Marie-Riley arrived first. Both teams had the opportunity to use the Double U-Turn against another team. Javi and Erin chose Michelle and Matt, while Anne-Marie and Riley selected Daisha and Dalton.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

The remaining teams then moved on to a Route Info task, where they had to learn Muay Lao, the traditional form of kickboxing in Laos. To receive their next clue, they had to learn and correctly perform a given fight sequence. Erin and Javi, along with several other teams, completed the task with ease, but Anuar and Andrea struggled. After the Roadblock, Michelle and Matt were the last team to arrive at the Pit Stop. Despite their impressive performances in previous legs of the competition, the two faced an unexpected elimination and were sent home.

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