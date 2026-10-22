Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race 39’ tonight? Double elimination twist changes the game

During Episode 5, one duo used their express pass after they found themselves among the last two teams

Episode 5 of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39, titled 'That’s Honestly on Them,' featured the remaining nine teams racing to Albania. The episode began with a Roadblock in which one team member had to use a hand-cranked grape crusher to make grape juice, which Albanians use to produce a licorice-flavored liqueur. Michelle and Matt arrived first and secured the Driver’s Seat Advantage. As a result, the two could decide how many pounds of grape juice each team had to produce. They chose the lightest workload, 50 pounds, for themselves, Erin and Javi, and Ann and Marie-Riley. Three teams, including Connor and Garrett, Dafina and Saran, and Daisha and Dalton, had to make 75 pounds. The remaining three teams, Ali and Joanna, Doug and Dylan, and Anuar and Andrea, were tasked with making 100 pounds of juice.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 5 (Cover Image Source: X | @AmazingRaceCBS )

The teams then faced another Roadblock, which required them to prepare byrek, a traditional breakfast pastry. Surprisingly, another Driver’s Seat Advantage was up for grabs, and Michelle and Matt arrived first to claim it. The two decided to make eight byrek, while Ann and Marie-Riley, Dafina and Saran, and Doug and Dylan were tasked with preparing 12 each. The remaining teams had to make 16 pastries. The teams also completed a Route Info task, which Michelle and Matt quickly figured out before moving on. Although Joanna and Ali were the second team to leave the Roadblock, they caught up quickly, but Andrea and Anuar got lost.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 5 (Cover Image Source: X | @AmazingRaceCBS )

During Episode 5, Ali and Joanna used their Express Pass after finding themselves among the last two teams to arrive at the first Roadblock. Notably, Leg 6 will be the final chance for the remaining teams to use their Express Passes. Two teams, Michelle and Matt and Conner and Garrett, still have Express Passes. However, the two teams can’t use their Passes during the same task. By the end of the episode, Dafina and Saran were the last team to arrive at the Pit Stop, resulting in their elimination from the race. Matt and Michelle were the first to arrive, followed by Daisha and Dalton and Connor and Garrett.