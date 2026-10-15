Who was eliminated on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4? Moroccan scramble sends fan-favorites home

Two teams were eliminated from the show after failing to reach the Pit Stop before the rest of the teams.

The latest ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 picked up from the previous episode’s cliffhanger. Earlier, Episode 3 ended with two teams racing to the Pit Stop. They were Doug-Dylan and Jody-Jenn. Viewers finally got to know who arrived at the Pit Stop first. It was Doug and Dylan. As a result, Jody and Jenn were sent home. The competition continued in Morocco, and the remaining teams moved to the next leg of the show. They left in the same order they arrived at the previous Pit Stop, with two minutes between each team’s departure.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

The remaining 10 teams took taxis to a crowded open-air leather workshop. They had to complete three tasks before heading to the next Pit Stop. At that point, only four Express Passes remained. An additional Roadside Assistance advantage for Saran and Dafina was also still there. Soon, participants faced a Roadblock that only one team member could do. In the “Slipper Search” task, contestants had to find an exact matching pair of slippers from the crowded market stalls. Andrea completed the Roadblock first and moved on.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

Dafina and Saran used their Roadside Assistance advantage, as it was only available until Leg 5. As a result, they completed the task and found the slipper. However, the remaining participants, including Cody, Jaime, Connor, and Garrett, took a while to find a matching slipper. The other two tasks were a Detour. The first was “Rug Run,” where teams had to carry a nine-foot rug through the market and reach a rooftop. The second one was “Dye & Dry.” For that, teams had to dye three bundles of yarn correctly, as instructed. Daisha-Dalton and Michelle-Matt completed the “Rug Run” first, while the rest of the teams went for “Dye & Dry” first.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

During the “Dye & Dry” task, Anuar-Andrea helped Anne-Marie and Riley. Notably, no teams used their Express Passes in the latest episode. Teams including Anne-Marie-Riley, Ali-Joanna, Garrett-Connor, and Michelle-Mat still had their Express Passes. By the end of the episode, Cody and Jaime were the last team to arrive at the Pit Stop. They got lost after finishing the “Rug Run”. As a result, Cody and Jaime were eliminated from the competition. Michelle and Matt arrived first at the Pit Stop, followed by Anuar-Andrea and Erin-Javi.