MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who was eliminated on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4? Moroccan scramble sends fan-favorites home

Two teams were eliminated from the show after failing to reach the Pit Stop before the rest of the teams.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

The latest ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 picked up from the previous episode’s cliffhanger. Earlier, Episode 3 ended with two teams racing to the Pit Stop. They were Doug-Dylan and Jody-Jenn. Viewers finally got to know who arrived at the Pit Stop first. It was Doug and Dylan. As a result, Jody and Jenn were sent home. The competition continued in Morocco, and the remaining teams moved to the next leg of the show. They left in the same order they arrived at the previous Pit Stop, with two minutes between each team’s departure.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

The remaining 10 teams took taxis to a crowded open-air leather workshop. They had to complete three tasks before heading to the next Pit Stop. At that point, only four Express Passes remained. An additional Roadside Assistance advantage for Saran and Dafina was also still there. Soon, participants faced a Roadblock that only one team member could do. In the “Slipper Search” task, contestants had to find an exact matching pair of slippers from the crowded market stalls. Andrea completed the Roadblock first and moved on.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

Dafina and Saran used their Roadside Assistance advantage, as it was only available until Leg 5. As a result, they completed the task and found the slipper. However, the remaining participants, including Cody, Jaime, Connor, and Garrett, took a while to find a matching slipper. The other two tasks were a Detour. The first was “Rug Run,” where teams had to carry a nine-foot rug through the market and reach a rooftop. The second one was “Dye & Dry.” For that, teams had to dye three bundles of yarn correctly, as instructed. Daisha-Dalton and Michelle-Matt completed the “Rug Run” first, while the rest of the teams went for “Dye & Dry” first.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace) 

During the “Dye & Dry” task, Anuar-Andrea helped Anne-Marie and Riley. Notably, no teams used their Express Passes in the latest episode. Teams including Anne-Marie-Riley, Ali-Joanna, Garrett-Connor, and Michelle-Mat still had their Express Passes. By the end of the episode, Cody and Jaime were the last team to arrive at the Pit Stop. They got lost after finishing the “Rug Run”. As a result, Cody and Jaime were eliminated from the competition. Michelle and Matt arrived first at the Pit Stop, followed by Anuar-Andrea and Erin-Javi.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Why did Malaine leave ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11? Contestant explains exit after Cam’s decision
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Why did Malaine leave ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11? Contestant explains exit after Cam’s decision

After her strongest connection wanted to pursue someone else, Malaine Thorpe left the experiment.
35 minutes ago
‘Love Is Blind’ contestant John Shannon reveals his biggest fear while opening up about MS diagnosis
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

‘Love Is Blind’ contestant John Shannon reveals his biggest fear while opening up about MS diagnosis

‘Love Is Blind’ star John Shannon shares why his MS diagnosis could be a dealbreaker for a potential partner
2 hours ago
Who was voted out on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 4? Tribe shake-up followed by an unexpected elimination
REALITY TV

Who was voted out on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 4? Tribe shake-up followed by an unexpected elimination

The host announced a tribe shake-up, resulting in the formation of new tribes: Toka, Savu, and Dina.
4 hours ago
Who went home on ‘The Challenge’ tonight? Season 42 sees heartbreaking exit ahead of finale
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘The Challenge’ tonight? Season 42 sees heartbreaking exit ahead of finale

The latest episode saw Alexis Lete and Justin Hinsley competing in a puzzle challenge in the elimination arena
5 hours ago
‘Forensic Files’ gets a major update as producers reveal their plans for the show’s future
REALITY TV

‘Forensic Files’ gets a major update as producers reveal their plans for the show’s future

‘Forensic Files’ receives exciting update from Radial Entertainment, Content Partners and ITV Studios, expanding the iconic true crime series.
16 hours ago
Are Jax and Stew still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple’s status after awkward reveal
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Are Jax and Stew still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple’s status after awkward reveal

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11, which features singles from Boston, released five episodes on Netflix on October 14
22 hours ago
Was Brian Austin Green on ‘DWTS’? Actor explains absence from audience as Sharna Burgess returns
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Was Brian Austin Green on ‘DWTS’? Actor explains absence from audience as Sharna Burgess returns

Sharna Burgess is paired with Tyler Cameron on the dance competition.
1 day ago
Where was ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 filmed? Everything to know about the Boston setting
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Where was ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 filmed? Everything to know about the Boston setting

A preview caught everyone’s attention when a female participant overheard her blind date’s opinion of her.
1 day ago
Who went home on 'DWTS' tonight? Season 35's Super Bowl night ends with another favorite's exit
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on 'DWTS' tonight? Season 35's Super Bowl night ends with another favorite's exit

'Dancing With The Stars' Week 5 saw the contestants perform to iconic tracks by Super Bowl halftime performers
1 day ago
Ella Langley calls out Riley Green’s ‘typical’ comments on her success on ‘The Voice’
THE VOICE

Ella Langley calls out Riley Green’s ‘typical’ comments on her success on ‘The Voice’

Riley Green is one of the coaches on 'The Voice' Season 30, which airs new episodes on NBC
1 day ago