Who was Kody Brown's first wife? ‘Sister Wives’ patriarch confesses regret over past marriage

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown claims his relationship unraveled after marrying the 'wrong person'

PAROWAN, UTAH: Kody Brown seems determined to burn every bridge behind him. The former polygamist patriarch is still itching for a fight in the dramatic teaser for the 19th season of 'Sister Wives,' even though three of his four wives—Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown—have announced their separations.

When it comes to Meri, his first wife with whom he had a spiritual marriage that ended in early 2023 after years of separation, Kody is especially harsh. In the latest teaser for season 19 of the TLC series, Kody tells Meri, "It's not divorce that sucks. It’s marrying the wrong person."

Meri responds with sharp criticism in her candid interview, saying, "What sucks is marrying the wrong person and not having the decency to tell her until 32 years later." But Kody isn't going down without a fight or a scathing remark.

"Listen, it’s confusing from day one," the father of 18 tells his ex, the father of 18 tells his ex, following up on his confessional interview where he admitted, "I wish I wouldn’t have ever married her." Meri shot back, saying, "That’s bulls--t." This time, she's not letting Kody get away with it. "That is so not fair to me. I would rather you have told me, Kody, years ago."

But, as is typical for him, Kody wouldn’t accept responsibility for any of his failed marriages."Blame yourself if I don’t love you, OK?" In another moment of confession, he yells, "What did I do to deserve this? What did I do wrong?"

When did Kody Brown marry Meri Brown?

Growing up in a polygamist household, Meri first saw Kody in church when she was eighteen. Before their engagement, the couple avoided all forms of physical contact, including kissing. They both stated that they intended to take on more wives when they married in April 1990.

Do Kody Brown and Meri Brown have any children?

Meri struggled for years to conceive but was unable to have children. During this time, Kody married his second wife, Janelle, in 1993, and they had six children together. When Meri eventually gave birth to her only child in 1995, the strain of her infertility impacted her relationship with Kody and Janelle.

Why did Meri Brown divorce Kody Brown?

At Kody's request, Meri finalized their divorce in late 2014 to allow him to legally marry Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a previous marriage. This process was covered in 'Sister Wives,' as Meri struggled with the decision and later felt resentment towards both Kody and Robyn.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown officially called it splits in 2023

On January 10, 2023, Kody and Meri decided to address the rumors about their relationship status after Meri’s comments in the One-on-One special. The former spouses released a joint statement discussing their decision to end their marriage.

The ex-couple stated at the time, "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing. After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship."

In their statement, the exes claim that they were "committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family." The statement was signed by them, "In kindness, Meri and Kody."

The image was posted on Meri's Instagram with the remark, "Today I reclaim my power." She asserted that her comments during the One-on-One special did not confirm their marriage's dissolution at that time.

"The information, content, and timing was inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior," Meri noted. "In the months since the taping of those interviews, Kody and I have had many open and honest discussions that have led to our announcement today," she added.

Meri reassured her supporters that there was "so much more to be told" and promised to share more in the future. She added, "For now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him."

Who is Meri Brown dating now?

In January 2024, Meri publicly introduced her first post-divorce partner, Amos. She joyfully shared their relationship with the public, revealing that they had been in touch privately since October 2023.

The TLC personality, however, acknowledged that they had parted ways in February, stating that Amos had "different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures." In April 2024, Meri announced on Instagram that she is single and knows exactly what kind of relationship she desires. Her wish list for a potential partner includes someone who can match her energy level and is confident.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 debuts on TLC on September 15