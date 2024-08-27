Will Robyn split with Kody Brown? 'Sister Wives' star accuses her husband of sabotaging their marriage

'Sister Wives' couple Robyn and Kody Brown navigates their monogamy relationship in Season 19

FLAGSTAFF ARIZONA: TLC star Robyn Brown has recently shared her regrets about staying with Kody Brown in a recently released trailer of 'Sister Wives' Season 19. Although Robyn and Kody's current relationship status is publicly unavailable, it seems like they will soon get divorced. In a new trailer for the upcoming 19th season of the hit TLC series, Robyn accused Kody of sabotaging their marriage. She admitted to the cameras, "He is sabotaging our relationship." The reality star further noted, "I feel like the idiot that got left behind."

Robyn is now the only wife who is legally married to Kody. After Kody's other three wives left polygamy behind, he and Robyn would face challenges together as a monogamous couple which seemed to jeopardize their marriage. They would also have to adapt to a lifestyle they never planned on living in the upcoming season.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 star Kody Brown complaints about polygamy falling apart

'Sister Wives' Season 19 star Kody Brown's polygamy has fallen apart after Christine, Jenelle and Meri Brown separated from him. In the Season 19 trailer, the family patriarch complained about polygamy being destroyed and declared his "dream of the big polygamous family is just shot." Kody told Robyn in the trailer, "They have all betrayed me!" He added, "I am out of my mind."

Kody's second wife, Christine has moved on with her husband David Woolley following their 2021 split. Meanwhile, Janelle, who announced her split from Kody in 2022 after 19 years of marriage, announced in the trailer, "I don’t really miss him. It’s really a mess." However, Meri also seemed to be ready to move forward and declared, "Let's just separate this completely."

How did 'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown meet?

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown met his fourth wife Robyn Brown at a friend's house. Kody was on a date with his first wife Meri Brown at a friend's house when the patriarch noticed Robyn. The duo then kicked off their romance after their second meeting at a church-sponsored event.

Meri notably encouraged Kody to pursue Robyn and they got engaged in 2010. Kody and Robyn were spiritually married on May 22, 2010, and legally in 2014. Robyn announced that she was expecting her first child with Kody in 2011 and gave birth to Solomon Kody. Meanwhile, Robyn and Kody’s baby Ariella Mae was born in 2016.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown and Robyn Brown me at a friend's house (@tlc)

Is Robyn still friends with Kody Brown's ex-wives?

'Sister Wives' Season 19 star Robyn Brown is not on talking terms with Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown but they do get along occasionally. During a recent podcast interview, Meri revealed that she and Kody's ex-wives are now leading more independent lives but they still get along when they do see each other.

Meri insisted, "When I see them we have cordial conversations, but I don't seek them out to have a relationship." Meri and Robyn have always been close and support each other. Meanwhile, Janelle and Christine had each other's back in every situation.