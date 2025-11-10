Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Christy’ misses one key detail from boxer’s real comeback story and it's heartbreaking

‘Christy’ ends in triumph, but the real fight saw Christy Martin lose after breaking her hand — a bittersweet end Hollywood skipped

Sydney Sweeney's bold and fierce avatar as Christy Martin in the movie 'Christy' is generating major buzz all thanks to its captivating storytelling. From her early struggles to her rise in the boxing world, Martin is touted as one of the most successful female boxers. While the biographical movie successfully encapsulates the former world champion's rise to the top, it still fails to address one of the most shocking aspects of Martin's comeback.

Boxer Christy Martin raises her arms in the air in celebration after defeating Deirdre Gogarty of Ireland during their WBC Championship Boxing Lightweight fight in Paradise, Nevada, United States (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Al Bello/Allsport)

As per reports, Christy grew up in a small West Virginia town and became known in boxing as 'The Coal Miner’s Daughter.' Her breakout 1996 fight against Deirdre Gogarty helped introduce women's boxing to a mainstream audience. However, she faced deep personal struggles as her parents disapproved of both her career and her being gay. She married her trainer, James Martin, who was 25 years older and became emotionally and physically abusive. In 2010, after an argument, he stabbed and shot her, leaving her near death.

In real life, James was convicted in 2012 of second-degree attempted murder. He later died in prison while serving his sentence in November 2024. It's noteworthy that the film’s ending shows Christy recovering from the attempted murder and making a triumphant return to the ring to face Dakota Stone in 2011. In real life, she did fight again, but the outcome wasn't as uplifting, as Stone won by technical knockout after the referee stopped the match due to Christy's broken right hand. Martin appealed the loss to the California State Athletic Commission, arguing the referees were overly protective because she was a woman, noting she had been ahead on the scorecards. Her appeal was ultimately denied, as per USA Today.

Sweeney, while talking about the infamous fight, shares, "Christy deserved to win that fight," and says there was never an alternate ending planned to show the real-life controversial finish. According to Sweeney, "The ref called that (match) way too early." When asked if she and Christy discussed the fight, Sweeney responds, "Hell, yeah," adding, "I talked to Christy about her whole life." As per reports, Sweeney trained for months to play Christy, undergoing intense boxing preparation to recreate her real fights.

She also dove into research, telling '48 Hours,' "I mean, I had a lot to be able to pull from and go off of. She had her book; there was the '48 Hours' special….There were interviews and fight footage," as per CBS News. Sweeney says this gave her plenty to study before she met Christy and shared, "I had Christy in my corner, so I was able to ask her questions and have her by my side and be able to watch her."