Sydney Sweeney tapped for ‘That Man From Rio’, here’s what we know so far

Sweeney teams up with Justin Lin for the adventure comedy that's developing at Apple Original Films

Sydney Sweeney has been tapped with another major project after 'Christy'. The Australian star will now team up with Justin Lin for 'That Man From Rio', an adventure comedy that's developing at Apple Original Films.

According to Deadline, the movie is a modern-day version of the 1964 French film of the same name. Oscar nominee Kevin Walsh serves as the producer, and the script is penned by Chase Palmer. The report added that Sweeney will also double up as the executive producer. Deadline further added that the original feature starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Françoise Dorléac follows a young private on military leave as he comes to the rescue of his girlfriend after she gets abducted and taken to Rio.

Not much is known about the project at the time of writing. The film also marks the latest collaboration for Apple Original Films and the 'Euphoria' star, who had previously starred in the thriller, 'Echo Valley', alongside Julianne Moore. The latest will also reunite her with Walsh, who also served as a producer for Echo Valley.

This comes on the back of Sweeney speaking to Variety about the roles that she preferred choosing. "I tend to gravitate towards characters that are stereotypically unlikable, and I like to challenge an audience to have empathy for that person,” Sweeney said. "Olivia was that — a very hard-hitting, Gen Z, in-your-face kind of girl."

For now, all eyes are on Sweeney's 'Christy' as it gears up for a November release. "Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia--until she discovered a knack for punching people."

It further adds, "Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster). But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it--confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin's story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one's life."

Sydney Sweeney's 'Christy' releases November 7, 2025.