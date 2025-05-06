Wait, an NFL star was Baby Alien? Stunning reveal proves ‘Masked Singer’ still knows how to surprise us

‘The Masked Singer’ threw everyone off with Baby Alien — even the clue package made no sense

'The Masked Singer' judges and fans were blown away after Baby Alien's unmasking on the Fox singing show! During an October 2024 episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 4, former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was revealed to be the celebrity hiding beneath the Baby Alien mask. His unmasking left the esteemed judges and the fans speechless. None of the judging panelists, including Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and even Nick Cannon, the host of the beloved singing show, could believe their eyes when Sanchez took off his cute helmet.

Not a single judge could guess that Sanchez, now a college football analyst for ESPN, was Baby Alien. When the panelists were asked to make their initial guesses for Baby Alien's identity, guest panelist Joel McHale first went with Tom Brady before switching to actor Eric Bana, Jeong guessed Freddie Prinze Jr, Scherzinger thought that the performer was Jeff Dunham, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg went with Nick Kroll and Thicke's guess was Jason Biggs.

During the episode, Sanchez sang a rendition of 'It's Time' by Imagine Dragons, but unfortunately, the pro athlete was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes. However, after his unmasking, Cannon told Sanchez, "You got everybody! Everybody was way off." Fans didn't hold back either as one user took to X and wrote, "Bruhhhh @Mark_Sanchez was the baby alien puppet on the masked singer I was hella shocked, It thought it was Jeff Dunham or something not freaking Mark Sanchez."

Followed by a second user who chimed in, "I just butt fumbled watching Mark Sanchez being revealed as the Baby Alien on the masked singer.@MaskedSingerFOX." Another shocked fan commented, "OMG. Mark Sanchez was the Baby Alien on The Masked Singer!" A viewer went on to say, "Mark Sanchez was Baby Alien in The Masked Singer...yes...that happened ." An X user penned, "Remember when i thought he was baby alien on the masked singer? good times, i still can't believe it was mark sanchez."

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly following his elimination, Sanchez was asked whether he was surprised when no one guessed his real identity. "Oh, not at all. I thought the clue package was so hard. I obviously know it's me, but I still second-guessed it a couple [of] times when I watched the clue package. I was like, "Wait, what?" Yeah, that was tough. And I think the accent totally threw everybody for a loop. They thought maybe [I was] Sacha Baron Cohen or something like that. I knew they wouldn't guess me," Sanchez told the media outlet at that time.

When Sanchez was questioned what's next in store for him, he replied, "Oh man, maybe a Baby Alien Christmas album or country spin-off, or a reality show, of course. Who knows? [Laughs.] No, this was fun and a great opportunity, but definitely some more broadcasting as the sports seasons go on, football's still rocking here, so that'll be the main focus, but who knows? Maybe this will lead to some other opportunities on stage or on camera or whatever that means, and I'd welcome those."