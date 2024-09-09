Who stars in 'The Chicken Sisters'? 'Batwoman' actor all set to charm with his new character

Hallmark's 'The Chicken Sisters' narrates the rivalry between two chicken restaurants in a small town

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA: Get ready to enjoy the most delicious rivalry in the upcoming Hallmark series, 'The Chicken Sisters,' which is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, September 10. As cheerful as the show's title sounds, so does its plot, which revolves around a fierce feud between chicken restaurants in a small town.

As the story progresses, estranged sisters Amanda (Sidney Quesnelle) and Mae (Haylie Hansen) get a golden opportunity to prove their worth and they decide to work together to save their family restaurant's reputation. As intriguing as the premise may appear, if you're going to watch the show, you should be familiar with the cast and characters.

Corina Bizim as Mimi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corina Bizim (@corinabizim)

Corina Bizim will bring Mimi's character to life in 'The Chicken Sisters.' In 2010, Bizim faced the camera for the first time for the short film 'Jenuine.' Later, she received recognition for her appearance in three episodes of 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' in 2013, where she played the character Talia.

Since then, she has appeared in several projects, including 'The Magicians,' 'The Killer in the Guest House', 'Supernatural,' 'Beeba Boys,' and 'Reign,' among others.

Matthew James Dowden as Pastor McGregor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew James Dowden (@matthew_james_dowden)

Matthew James Dowden will portray Pastor McGregor in 'The Chicken Sisters.' Dowden made his acting debut in 2014 in 'When Calls the Heart', playing Arthur Gilchrist. The same year, he appeared in an episode of 'The Flash', playing Christopher Banks.

Since then, he has participated in several projects, including 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,' 'A Second Chance at Love,' 'VC Andrews' Dawn,' and 'The Surrogate Scandal' among others.

Haylie Hansen as Teen Mae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haylie Hansen (@haylie_hansen_)

Haylie Hansen will play Teen Mae in 'The Chicken Sisters.' The young actress has recently entered the entertainment industry and is looking for active work in it. Although there is no official backing for 'The Chicken Sisters' as her debut project, her other projects, 'When Love Comes Late' and 'What Happens After the Massacre?', are in the post-production stage.

Sidney Quesnelle as Teen Amanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidney Quesnelle (@sidneyquesnelle)

Sidney Quesnelle is set to play Teen Amanda in the show 'The Chicken Sisters.' Quesnelle, who made her debut in the short film 'The Show as it Goes' in 2019, has been actively appearing in various projects, making a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Quesnelle has also dabbled in writing, having penned for the first time in 2019 for 'Slice of Life.' Her subsequent writing credits include 'Notable Events Weather Sports' and 'Fitting In'. She has also worn the director's hat, having directed 'Do You Know the Boogeyman?' and 'Fitting In.'

Jake Foy as Kenneth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉 𝐀 𝐊 𝐄 𝐅 𝐎 𝐘 (@jakefoy55)

Jake Foy will play the character of Kenneth in 'The Chicken Sisters.' Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Foy's first professional contract was a production of High School Musical: on Stage!' followed by three years in Sheridan College's prestigious Music Theatre performance program.

Foy made his onscreen debut in 2014 when he made his short film debut in a lead role in 'Miranda'. Since then he has not looked back and is going upward in his acting career. His most notable acting performances are in 'Designated Survivor,' 'Murdoch Mysteries,' 'Ariel Unraveling,' 'Batwoman,' and 'Wilderness,' among others.

How to stream 'The Chicken Sisters'?

A screengrab from a short clip of 'The Chicken Sisters' (YouTube/@hallmark)

Hallmark Channel viewers will be able to watch 'The Chicken Sisters' starting on Tuesday, September 10. If you don't have cable, the best option is to use a live TV streaming service. There are numerous options, ranging from excellent but expensive YouTube TV to less reputable providers.

Philo is a reliable and reasonably priced live TV streaming service. If money isn't an issue, you can get YouTube TV or DirecTV's 'Ultimate Package', which includes not only Hallmark but also a slew of other channels. You can also sign up directly on Hallmark's website or through Hallmark Movies Now.

'The Chicken Sisters' trailer