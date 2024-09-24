Who stars in 'Penelope'? Fan-favorite 'Euphoria' actor bags major role in Mark Duplass's Netflix show

Here's a look at the main cast of 'Penelope'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Penelope', a groundbreaking coming-of-age series created by Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn, redefines TV production norms. Instead of waiting for a green light, Duplass and Eslyn took a bold risk by financing the show themselves, refusing to compromise their vision. This move paid off when Netflix acquired the series after its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Now, 'Penelope' is set to debut on Netflix on Tuesday, September 24, attracting a lot of buzz for its unconventional production approach. This, put up with its unique storytelling and industry-disrupting strategy makes it an interesting watch, offering valuable lessons for aspiring creators and actors looking to break into the business. Let's take a look at who stars in 'Penelope'.

Megan Stott as Penelope

Megan Stott is a rising American actress born on May 24, 2003, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. With a burgeoning career in Hollywood, Stott has already made notable appearances in acclaimed projects, including Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere' (2020), the short film 'So Shook' (2018), and 'Second Star to the Right' (2018). Her talent and dedication are paving the way for a promising future in the entertainment industry.

Austin Abrams as Sam

Austin Abrams is an actor born on September 2, 1996, in Sarasota, Florida. He rose to prominence with roles in notable films and TV series, including 'Paper Towns' (2015), 'The Walking Dead' (2015-2016), 'Stranger Things' (2017), 'Euphoria' (2020-2022), and 'The Americans' (2018). Abrams's performances have garnered critical acclaim, earning him nominations for a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award.

Recently, Abrams has been cast in the highly anticipated film 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' (2023) alongside Corey Hawkins and Liam Cunningham. He will also star in the upcoming series 'The Idol' (2023) created by Abel Tesfaye and Sam Levinson.

Krisha Fairchild as Helena

Krisha Fairchild is an actress born on August 15, 1956, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She gained widespread recognition for her critically acclaimed performance in the 2014 film 'Krisha', which premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival. Fairchild's portrayal of the titular character earned her numerous award nominations, including the Grand Jury Prize and the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2015 Gotham Awards.

Her notable roles include appearances in 'American Honey' (2016), 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore' (2017), 'A Ghost Story' (2017), and 'To the Stars' (2019). With a career spanning over three decades, Fairchild continues to impress audiences with her performances.

Rhenzy Feliz as Peter

Rhenzy Feliz is an actor and musician born on October 26, 1997, in The Bronx, New York. He gained prominence for his roles as Alejandro 'Alex' Wilder in the Hulu series 'Runaways' (2017-2019) and as Jon Jon in the Netflix film 'Teen Spirit' (2018). Feliz has also appeared in notable projects such as 'Casual' (2015-2018), 'The Fosters' (2016), and 'All About the Washingtons' (2018).

Recently, Feliz has been cast in the upcoming film 'Mean Girls' musical film adaptation, alongside Angourie Rice and Chris Olsen, and will star in the Paramount+ series 'The Minotaur'. Additionally, Feliz has been in the cast of the HBO Max series 'The Idol' created by Abel Tesfaye and Sam Levinson.

Cynthia Geary as Penelope’s Mom

Cynthia Geary is an American actress born on March 21, 1965, in Jackson, Mississippi. She is best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Shelly Tambo in the CBS series 'Northern Exposure' (1990-1995). Geary's notable appearances also include 'The Young and the Restless' (1988), 'General Hospital' (1987), '8 Simple Rules' (2003), and 'The Outer Limits' (1999). After taking a hiatus from acting, Geary returned to the screen in the 2020 film 'The Swing of Things'.

Recently, Geary has been focusing on her personal life and hasn't announced any upcoming projects. However, her legacy as Shelly Tambo remains iconic in 90s television.

Barry O’Neil as Penelope’s Dad

Barry O'Neil is an American actor and writer born on September 21, 1980, in Olympia, Washington. With a career spanning over two decades, O'Neil has made notable appearances in films and TV series, including 'Wild' (2014), 'In the Hive' (2012), and 'Cold Case' (2003). As a writer, he has showcased his versatility in storytelling. On a personal note, O'Neil has been happily married to Lindsay O'Neil since July 1, 2006.

Unfortunately, there isn't much recent news or updates on Barry O'Neil's current projects or activities in the entertainment industry. It appears he may be focusing on his personal life or exploring other pursuits.

