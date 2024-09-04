Who stars in 'Outlast'? 16 competitors bring their gritty survival skills to win massive prize

There's a rocket scientist and an adept hog hunter among the 16 outdoor professionals in 'Outlast' Season 2

LITTLE DUNCAN BAY, ALASKA: In 'Outlast' Season 2, a fresh set of outdoor enthusiasts will respond to the call of the wild with multi-tools in their pockets, a desire for adventure in their hearts, and, if they're lucky, squirrel flesh in their bellies. Every player adds something unique to the once-in-a-lifetime survival game, whether it's forging weapons, creating traps, or bowhunting.

To remain in the competition and win, though, they'll need to collaborate and go above and beyond their individual physical and mental boundaries. In 'Outlast', the million-dollar reward requires the lone wolves to learn how to live as a pack and function as a team; simply surviving will not do.

Together with the other cunning rivals, the Alaskan tundra promises subfreezing temperatures, the potential for sleeping bag sabotage, limited supplies, ravenous grizzlies, and gameplay as unclean as a boot covered in mud. Who then can outwit, outlast, and outsmart the others?

Meet the 16 contestants from throughout the nation who will compete below for the opportunity to demonstrate their prowess in outdoor survival.

Bayardo (Bayo) Hernandez

Through his survival adventures, such as the four days he spent creating a shelter and fortifying himself against the elements on "Python Island" in the Everglades, Bayardo (Bayo) Hernandez demonstrates his spirit of adventure. The Miami-based Python Removal Florida state contractor/professional hunter, tracker, and trapper's goal is to introduce Miami's survival skills to the Alaskan backcountry.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Bayardo (Bayo) Hernandez (Instagram/@florida_state_hunters)

Brendon Ash

Brendon Ash, a trapper by profession, has captured all the big predators in the area, including coyotes, wolves, and bears. His goal is to take down some large animals, but the native of Central Idaho may also survive by using his skills at foraging.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Brendon Ash (Instagram/@idaholobopro)

Bri Walston

Bri Walston, a skilled bow hunter and fisherman from Las Vegas, is capable of handling the unpredictable ways of Mother Nature. Her three years of living in Alaska under difficult military conditions helped her develop her acute mental fortitude and understanding of frigid weather.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Bri Walston (Instagram/@briwalston)

Deontre (Tre) Thomas

Deontre (Tre) Thomas mastered the art of constructing snares and traps with the aid of several mentors in the Black hunting community and extensive research into the lifestyles of his Native American ancestors. The Austin-born hiker/glazier is presently trekking through all 50 states in the United States.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Deontre (Tre) Thomas (Instagram/@mr.afro_indo32)

Drake Vliem

Drake Vliem, an oil field technician and father of four, is attempting to preserve ancient survival techniques. The Midland native who is athletic and gifted with a strong vertical frame, will take down some large game by scaling trees and erecting blinds far over their line of sight.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Drake Vliem (Instagram/@dvliem12)

Drew Haas

Drew Haas, a professional helicopter pilot from Hallettsville, is also an expert in bow hunting, field dressing, and shelter construction. He is confident in his survival abilities and mental toughness, and he is most looking forward to hunting in Alaska and using his archery talents to take wildlife.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Drew Haas (Instagram/@drewhaas1)

Emily Johnston

Emily Johnston, a data analyst from Boulder, is knowledgeable about building simple shelters with flint and steel and can recognize dozens of local flora. She has pushed herself outside her comfort zone throughout her life to develop greater mental and physical toughness.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Emily Johnston (Instagram/@impromptu_em)

Eric Shevchenko

Chef/farm-to-table restaurateur Eric Shevchenko's primal cuisine includes anything from wild porcupines to raccoons and snapping turtles. Eric's exceptional hunting skills and esoteric botanical knowledge, mixed with a sharp street sense, offer him an unequaled advantage in any wilderness.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Eric Shevchenko (Instagram/@eric_chefchenko)

Joey DiDesidero

Joey DiDesidero, whose ancestry is Chickasaw Indian and has roots in the Pacific Northwest, has always had a natural love of the great outdoors and adventure. This radioactive/hazardous waste construction manager has learned from life on the farm that "you only fail when you quit" and "you can accomplish anything with a strong back and mind."

'Outlast' Season 2 star Joey DiDesidero (Instagram/@joey_digiorno)

Joseph Malbrough

Joseph Malbrough, a Lafayette-based expert hog hunter and mechanic/outdoorsman, is a sniper with a bow and will deliver the goods for his crew. His go-to techniques for constructing shelters to withstand the bitter cold will be A-frame and lean-to structures.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Joseph Malbrough (Instagram/@smiley_outside4reel)

Julio Laboy

Julio Laboy is a skilled survivalist from Buckeye who possesses all the necessary equipment to lead his squad to victory. The defense attorney relishes engaging in 5 and 10K, 50-pound summer grappling matches beneath the intense Sonoran Desert sun.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Julio Laboy (Instagram/@xplorin)

Meghan Buchanan

Meghan Buchanan is an adventure athlete and rocket scientist with a wealth of cold-weather expertise. The Colorado native's current outdoor pursuits include strength training, Nordic skiing, mountain biking, rock/ice climbing, trail running, hiking, polar exploration, mountaineering, and anything else that pushes her limits.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Meghan Buchanan (Instagram/@ggrit)

Sammy Norris

Sammy Norris, a Flag Pond-based video producer and bushcrafter, is an expert at building shelters, making tools, and carving weapons. His ability to build a little shelter in Utah's worst winter shows how resilient and resourceful he can be in difficult situations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammy Norris (@sammysmokies)

Tina Grimm

Artist, model, and avid hiker Tina Grimm's superior navigational abilities and her capacity to follow both tiny and large species are her two best talents. The native of Simi Valley also has an exceptional understanding of weather cycles, wild foods, and food storage.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Tina Grimm (Instagram/@tinagrimm)

Tonia Willman

Tonia Willman, a former mental health therapist, is quite assured of her bow-hunting skills because she is an accomplished archer. The native of Molalla has endured terrible circumstances, yet she never lets them win.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Tonia Willman (Instagram/@bigfoot_boerboels)

Zach Owens

Zach Owens, an Idaho native from Melba, has engaged in 14-day moose hunts in Alaska, utilized a recurve bow to take down bears and elk, and even employed archaic weapons like spears and slingshots. The social media manager, who used to be an MMA fighter, is in the finest physical form of his life.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Zach Owens (Instagram/@beyond_the_backcountry)

The first set of episodes from 'Outlast' Season 2 will be released on September 4, followed by the second batch on September 11 exclusively on Netflix.