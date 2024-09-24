Who stars in 'Murder in a Small Town'? 'Succession' star returns to impress in mystery series

The trailer of 'Murder in a Small Town' promises an exciting plot backed by spectacular performances from polished actors

OTTAWA, CANADA: FOX's latest mystery series draws inspiration from L R Wright's award-winning novel 'The Suspect: Murder in a Small Town', part of 'The Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries'. The Canadian series, directed by Milan Cheylov brings together a stellar cast including Primetime Emmy Award winner James Cromwell as a special guest star.

'Murder in a Small Town' revolves around a cop who relocates to a small coastal town, seeking relief from the toll of big-city police work, only to find himself relying on all his investigative skills to solve the murders there as well. As the series debuts on Tuesday, September 24, take a look at the lead cast members:

Rossif Sutherland

Rossif Sutherland in 'Murder in a Small Town' (Fox/@kaileyschwerman)

Rossif Sutherland, 45, takes on the lead role of detective Karl Alberg in 'Murder in Small Town'. The Princeton University alumni has previously worked in TV series like 'ER' and 'Crossing Lines'.

In 2023, the actor made waves for his role as Casey White, a convicted killer, in Prime Video's 'Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story'.

Kristin Kreuk

Kristin Kreuk in 'Murder in a Small Town' (Fox/@kaileyschwerman)

Canadian actress Kristin Kreuk plays a librarian who becomes a love interest for Sutherland's character. Fans mostly recognize her from 'Smallville', a superhero series based on DC Comics, in which she played the role of Lana Lang.

The 41-year-old actress has also featured in The CW sci-fi series 'Beauty & the Beast' (2012–2016) and CBC legal drama series 'Burden of Truth' (2018–2021).

James Cromwell

James Cromwell in 'Murder in a Small Town' (Fox/@kaileyschwerman)

Academy Award nominee James Cromwell will appear in the supporting role of George Wilcox, a retired history teacher. He is popularly known for featuring in 'Star Trek: First Contact' (1996), and 'Succession' ((2018–2023).

Earlier this year, the veteran actor starred in 'Sugar', a mystery drama starring Colin Farrell in the lead. The series, which received rave reviews from critics and fans, is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Stana Katic

Stana Katic plays Zoe Strachan in 'Murder in a Small Town' (Instagram/@drstanakatic)

Stana Katic plays the character Zoe Strachan in 'Murder in a Small Town'. In her notable career, she has been a part of projects such as 'The Shield', 'ER', 'CSI: Miami', and 'Castle'.

She entertained the audience from 2017 to 2020 as she played the lead role of Special Agent Emily Byrne in Prime Video's 'Absentia'.

How to stream 'Murder in a Small Town'?

Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in 'Murder in a Small Town' (Fox/@kaileyschwerman)

The official synopsis for 'Murder in Small Town' reads, "Karl Alberg moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work but finds himself needing to call upon all his skills to solve the murders that continue to wash up on his shore."

It is scheduled to premiere a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, September 24 at 8 pm ET, on Global and Fox. The following Tuesday, October 1, it will move to its regular time of 9 pm ET. Fans can stream this new series on Fubo and Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

'Murder in a Small Town' trailer