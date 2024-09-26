‘The Rings of Power' Season 2's most 'unsettling' and controversial kiss leaves 'LOTR' fans squirming

Contains spoilers for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'

MIDDLE EARTH: A shocking moment unfolded in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 7 in which Elrond and Galadriel shared a surprising kiss. If you're up to date, let's dive in. If not, turn back right now!

At first glance, this intimate moment seems like a natural progression of their friendship. But scratch beneath the surface, and things get complicated. Considering J R R Tolkien's original works, this kiss has raised everyone's eyebrows. But what makes this moment so controversial? Let's break it down.

Why is Elrond and Galadriel's kiss in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' so controversial?

A still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

In J R R Tolkien's original stories, Elrond marries Galadriel's daughter, Celebrían, and they have Arwen, the iconic character from 'The Lord of the Rings'. However, in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2, Elrond shares a surprising kiss with Galadriel herself. This moment is awkward on two levels. Galadriel is Elrond's future mother-in-law and also a married woman, wed to Celeborn (who's been mentioned but not yet appeared in the show). The kiss has sparked a lot of speculations, especially considering Elrond's true intentions.

It turns out Elrond's kiss was a clever distraction. He slipped off his cloak pin just before, which Galadriel later uses to escape Adar and the Uruk-hai. It's clear Elrond passed her the pin during the kiss. But why he chose this method is baffling – and surely, this encounter will make for an uncomfortable conversation with Celebrían someday.

Fans slam 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' over Elrond's and Galadriel's kiss

A still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power’ (@primevideo)

Many fans took to X to bash 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' for not only portraying something that is not in the books but for also making the whole moment awkward. One user said, "Elrond kissed Galadriel on the lips. The groom kissed his mother-in-law on the lips. They have disgraced Middle-earth. And they do it on purpose. They ruin what Tolkien wrote for the sake of evil. It's evil on purpose. It's a shame, it's a real shame," while another fan shared, "Okay That Galadriel and Elrond kiss is unsettling. I almost had to give up watching thank god Celebrimbor and Sauron stole the show decent episode not the best. And thank god no harfoots or stranger in Episode 7 that plot is so far from the main story"

Elrond kissed Galadriel on the lips. The groom kissed his mother-in-law on the lips. They have disgraced Middle-earth. And they do it on purpose. They ruin what Tolkien wrote for the sake of evil. It's evil on purpose. It's a shame, it's a real shame.#RingsOfPower — Corynorhinus (@Corynorhinus5) September 26, 2024

Okay That Galadriel and Elrond kiss is unsettling. I almost had to give up watching 🤣 thank god Celebrimbor and Sauron stole the show decent episode not the best. And thank god no harfoots or stranger in Episode 7 that plot is so far from the main story #RingsOfPower #ROP — cis (@Gamer4Lyfz) September 26, 2024

"Didn’t like the use of that kiss one bit. Urgh. Not needed in the slightest. Great episode though. Loving seeing Sam Hazeldine get such an impactful role," wrote a fan. One angry user tweeted, "Galadrond(?) (ew) kiss was NOT ON MY BINGO CARD," while another posted,"Why did they have to add the kiss between Galadriel and Elrond :( feels unneeded." "It could have been a forehead kiss," said a fan.

Didn’t like the use of that kiss one bit. Urgh. Not needed in the slightest. Great episode though. Loving seeing Sam Hazeldine get such an impactful role. #ringsofpower — anemonew (@anemonew11) September 26, 2024

Galadrond(?) (ew) kiss was NOT ON MY BINGO CARD — lizziy (rings of power version) 💍 (@esauppe) September 26, 2024

Why did they have to add the kiss between Galadriel and Elrond :( feels unneeded. #RingsOfPower — Randy Foster (@randy_foster) September 26, 2024

It could have been a forehead kiss pic.twitter.com/b1oLGzIpjZ — lizziy (rings of power version) 💍 (@esauppe) September 26, 2024

