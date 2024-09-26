Who stars in 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3? Family and friends team up to solve baking mystery in Fox show

Six pairs of friends and six pairs of family members will show their skills in 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fox brings professional and self-taught chefs to 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3 to solve some delicious mysteries. The latest installment will have a series of thrilling twists and one of them is about the cast members. This time, the cast members have been separated into two categories, friends and family duos.

Six pairs of friends and six pairs of family members will show their baking and investigative skills to win a whopping $100,000 cash prize. However, the latest season will be the toughest with multiple new shocking challenges, last-minute twists, and hardest baking mysteries which would leave the bakers scratching their heads.

In addition to this, the Fox show trailer teases dramatic feuds between the duos and some kitchen disasters. The latest season will be full of drama and delicious cakes and it would be great to know a bit about the Fox show contestants before the kitchen investigation begins.

'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3 cast:

Anyatta Ward and Sonjii Ward Jones

Sisters Anyatta Ward and Sonjii Ward Jones are all set to wear detective hats in the upcoming Fox show. The sibling duo hails from Fort Worth, Texas, and owns a successful bakery shop. Anyatta and Sonjii started their Sinsational Cakes Bakery in 2011 and since then, the Ward sisters have opened a few branches at different locations.

Anyatta and Sonjii have previously appeared on the Food Network and won the 'Miss America' challenge in 2013 Cupcake Wars and the 'Party Animals' Challenge in Season 2 premiered in 2016.

Becky Rosales and Daniel Rosales

Daniel Rosales is a pastry chef and cake artist born and raised in the outlying suburbs of Detroit. He has previously competed on Food Network's 'Holiday Wars' Season 4 and bagged the runner-up spot. Meanwhile, Becky Rosales is a full-time mom of 4 and a cookie artist who runs her own cookie business currently living in Miami, Florida. Daniel and Becky are half-brother-and-sister and have around a 15-year age gap. They teamed up to win the Fox show while using their passion for cooking and true crime.

Nigel Batchelor and Karen Russell

Nigel Batchelor is a chef turned food maker and baker. He seemed to be a multi-tasker and also worked as a Manager of Operations for a provincial frisbee organization, a videographer, and a digital content creator. Before entering the culinary world, Nigel was a former sports writer, editor, podcaster, and graphic designer.

He has previously competed on the CBS's 'Great Canadian Baking Show' and Food Network's 'Halloween Cookie Challenge. However, Nigel is now ready to compete in the Fox show with his mother Karen Russell. Karen is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and is thrilled to spend time with her son. She has insisted that they make a great mother-son pair and it was fun competing in the baking show.

Ronan Allen and Katelyn Allen

Fox Show contestants Katelyn Allen and Ronan Allen are a husband-and-wife duo from Murray, Utah. The couple exchanged vows in 2022 and recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May. Ronan doesn't have social media but usually appears on Katelyn's baking videos. Katelyn is a baker, teacher, and social media influencer. The husband and wife duo would bring their romance into the kitchen to solve the baking mysteries.

Starlett Simmons and Kai Taalib

Starlett Simmons is a pastry chef and owns Five Star Cakes. She started selling cupcakes to her co-workers and then left the job to launch her own business. She and her bakery has been featured on Fox2 Detroit’s 'Cooking School', 'Rushton's Baker Spotlight', and 'The Steve Harvey Show'. Starlett inspired her daughter Kai Taalib who later eventually fell in love with baking.

Kai pursued a Bachelor's degree in Pastry Arts and Business Management from the Culinary Institute of America in August 2022. She currently works as a Pastry chef at her mom's bakery and is famous for her delicious cinnamon buns. The mother and daughter duo are now ready to bring their immense talent to the Fox show to investigate baking crime.

Courtney Rice and Danielle Peoples

'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3 invites uncle-and-niece duo Courtney Rice and Danielle Peoples. Courtney hails from Placentia, California, and is thrilled to support his niece winning the Fox show. Meanwhile, Danielle currently lives in Orange, California, and has studied at El Dorado High School. Courtney and Danielle maintain a low profile and have been inactive on their social media handles.

Janusz Domagala and Keiron George Murphy

Janusz Domagala is a professional baker from Brighton, United Kingdom, and has been a semi-finalist on 2022's 'Great British Bake Off'. He has recently released his first book, 'Baking With Pride' in May 2024. Janusz's close friend Keiron George Murphy also hails from London, England, and would support Janusz in baking and finding clues. Keiron is an award-winning food stylist based with over 5 years of experience in the food industry. He has collaborated with esteemed brands including, Waitrose, Ocado, Uber Eats, Disney+, Sainsbury's, Lidl, Fortnum & Mason, Heinz, and Pernod Ricard.

Cliff Butler and Adam Martinez

Cliff Butler is a Pastry Chef at St Edward's University and has 25 years of baking and pastry experience. He has also starred in Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'. Adam Martinez is also a professional baker from San Marcos, Texas. The friends duo has their life planned with the potential winning prize. Cliff claimed he would retire after winning the big prize while Adam was unsure if he would blow it or better his life.

Brando Wallace and Nikki Pensabene

Brando Wallace is a personal chef, menu developer, and consultor. He is also a content creator and shares food blogs with his 7K followers. Meanwhile, Nikki Pensabene is a trained chef, stylist, and community connector. She is the founder and head pastry chef at a creative cake studio, ByPensa. She also hosts a monthly cookbook club. Brando and Nikki hail from Brooklyn, New York, and are ready to show 'big tart energy' on Fox show.

Jesse Gilhula and Justin De Jesus

Justin De Jesus is a chef, baker, and Netflix star from Calgary, Alberta. He has appeared on Netflix's 'Cook At All Costs' but failed to win the show. However, he has teamed up with his photographer and chef brother-in-law, Jesse Gilhula who hails from Houston, Texas. Jesse and Justin arrived as a competitive baking team but left the Fox show as true brothers.

Jessica Harrison and Lenore Johnson

'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3 friends duo Jessica Harrison and Lenore Johnson are bakers and own their pastry shops in Kitchener, Ontario. Lenore specializes in designing and crafting cakes and has spent years abroad in France, England, and New Zealand to broaden her horizons. Meanwhile, Jessica has around a decade of experience and an award-winning bakery, The Cake Box.

April Saldana Rodriguez and Samantha Garza

April Saldana Rodriguez and Samantha Garza are co-workers from Texas and would be the dramatic duo. They have already feuded in the teaser over their lack of confidence. April called the the latest installment of the Fox show 'toughest' seemingly warning her competitors.

'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3 premieres on Friday, September 27 at 9 pm ET on Fox. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day.