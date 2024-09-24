'Brilliant Minds': How did Oliver Sacks die? Inside prolific neurologist's legacy and final days

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The prolific life of Dr Oliver Sacks is all set to come to the screen in NBC's 'Brilliant Minds' which is gearing up to premiere on Monday, September 23. The creative brainchild of Michael Grassi, the medical drama, will center on Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), whose character is partially inspired by real-life neurologist Dr Sacks, whose influential work in the field continues to be celebrated.

Dr Sacks, renowned for his extraordinary contributions to medicine, was a distinguished neurologist, naturalist, and writer who gained international acclaim for his accounts of complicated medical situations, which served as the foundation for his bestselling books. Dr. Sacks has diligently documented his medical cases throughout his career. With the release of 'Brilliant Minds,' the interest around Dr Sacks has gained traction, with many people asking how the renowned figure died.

How did Dr Oliver Sacks die?

Dr Sacks, who had a successful career as a doctor, died on August 30, 2015, at the age of 82, due to complications from cancer in his Manhattan home. His longtime personal aide Kate Edgar revealed the reason for his death, according to The New York Times.

Reports further suggest that Dr Sacks declared in a February Op-Ed that a previous melanoma in his eye had migrated to his liver and that he was in the latter stages of fatal malignancy. In the same Op-Ed, Dr Sacks expresses gratitude for nine years of good health following his initial diagnosis. He also revealed that cancer had taken up a third of his liver. As he approached the end of his life, he was determined to spend his remaining months fully and purposefully, drawing inspiration from philosopher David Hume, who wrote his brief autobiography, 'My Own Life,' after being diagnosed with a terminal illness at the age of 65.

How does Dr Oliver Sacks's legacy continue to honor him?

Even after his death, Dr Sacks' legacy lives on, inspiring many. Sacks struggled with his sexuality and openly admitted to being homosexual until months before his death in 2015 in his memoir 'On the Move' as per NBC. The Ric Burns documentary 'Oliver Sacks: His Own Life,' which was released in 2019, delves into his struggles, particularly his addiction to amphetamine and his love life.

Additionally, A.A. Knopf secured a deal with historian and biographer Laura J Snyder in 2019 to write a biography of Sacks based on exclusive access to his archive. Moreover, his remarkable contributions continue to be honored through an ongoing exhibition dedicated to his memory.

How to stream 'Brilliant Minds'?

