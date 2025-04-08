‘The Voice’ contestant hit one note — and Michael Bublé called it ‘the greatest voice I’ve ever heard’

"You might have the greatest voice I’ve ever heard in my life," Michael Bublé told Bryson Battle on 'The Voice.'

'The Voice' contestant Bryson Battle left everyone speechless with his amazing performance! During his blind audition, Battle, a 21-year-old singer from Harrisburg, North Carolina, stunned the coaches with his incredible rendition of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You." By the end of his performance, Battle bagged a four-chair turn. In the episode, coach Michael Bublé couldn't stop himself from raving over Battle, and he gave him the greatest compliment ever. "You might have the greatest voice I’ve ever heard in my life. I sing that song every night in my shows, and I’ve never sung it that good. I would love to ride with you, man," Bublé said, as per American Songwriter.

Shortly afterward, Adam Levine praised Battle by saying, "Only an idiot would be able to see and listen to what you do and not be blown away." Along with this, Levine also advised Battle "to find ways to surprise people with the songs that you choose. You’re amazing, man, unbelievable." As per NBC, John Legend, who was eager to have Battle on his team, quipped, "Everybody’s trying to get between us. Everything felt like it was just breathing for you...I was the first one to turn around, in fact...You made [the song] feel fresh and new and exciting...We’re truly blessed to have you on the show. This is why The Voice exists."

Kelsea Ballerini, who was in complete awe of Battle, exclaimed, "There are certain times when the chairs turn around where my ear will just go, okay, like I'm listening to pitch or I'm listening to technicalities. I didn't think about it. I literally just thought about how moved I was because you were just singing from your soul, and all I want to ask is, how did you fall in love with music? What is your role here?" In his response, Battle said, "There has not been a time in my life when I wasn’t singing. Music was just the way that I felt I could express myself the most."

Following that, Ballerini told Battle, "Listen, I understand that I am probably the least obvious choice, but I will say that I started writing songs when I was 12. It became my saving grace, my safety net, my therapist, and my safest home, and I feel that with you. You're going to have an amazing journey no matter what you do, but I'm around." Battle was happy after hearing Ballerini's heartfelt remarks and went on to say, "Thank you, Kelsea." In the end, Battle decided to join Team Legend.

Along with the judges, the fans also raved over Battle's powerful vocals. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "He sounds like he could win this whole show. He's incredible." Followed by a second one, who penned, "He's one of those people who have a God-given talent that can't be taught. He makes difficult notes and runs sound effortlessly." Another netizen stated, "This is the winner for now! Range, riffs, falsetto he’s got everything." One person commented, "The opening and ending run!!!! I rewound this on my TV 4 times right after and came here to get the link. This is the best blind audition ever!!! It's perfection. This is like a finals performance."