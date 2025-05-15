American Idol’s obsession with theme nights just backfired, and fans aren't holding back this time

It seems like 'American Idol' fans weren't happy with the Disney Night episode. During an episode of the ABC singing competition that dropped on May 11, the Top 7 contestants Gabby Simone, Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, John Foster, Slater Nalley, Mattie Pruitt and Thunderstorm Artis were seen performing Disney classics like 'How Far I'll Go' from 'Moana', 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' by 'The Lion King', 'Remember Me' from 'Coco', 'Go The Distance' from 'Hercules', and 'Almost There' from 'The Princess and The Frog' among many others. In the May 12 episode, a continuation of Disney Night, the top 5 contestants again lit up the stage with Disney songs.

Once the episode aired, many fans of the show voiced their frustration regarding the Disney Night episode on various social media platforms. An X user wrote, "Look, ABC, I get it. You're owned by Disney. But you have to face it: three Disney-themed nights are three too many. To be perfectly blunt, most of these songs suck. It's a huge momentum killer for an otherwise solid season of top 10 performers. #AmericanIdol" Another user quipped, "Agreed! I always dislike Disney night, no matter it is Idol or Dancing with the Stars."

Another netizen chimed in, "It's ridiculous. No one wants even 1 Disney night." Followed by a fourth user who echoed the same sentiments by writing, "Yeah, me and my wife are watching, and this close to the finale, they should be singing real songs. These Disney songs aren’t showcasing their voices right." A user went on to say, "Hate the Disney theme nights. If Idol wants to get back to relevance, they need to strip it down, make it gritty and about raw talent - not this showy crap."

Following round 2 of Disney Night, only three contestants made it to the finale, and they were Nix, Foster, and Roberts. These three finalists will be seen battling it out for the coveted winner's title of 'American Idol' Season 23 during the finale set to take place on May 18, 2025, Sunday. Sadly, the two artists who got eliminated after receiving the least number of votes during the episode were Artis and Nalley.

While having a chat with TV Insider after his elimination, Artis said, “I felt like I went out there and I gave it the best that I could. It was such a beautiful night to be able to do a second round of Disney songs. It was so special. Getting a standing ovation for both of them was just a blessing. I didn’t get the answer that I wanted tonight, but I’m still blessed to be in the position that I am in. I’m just thankful that God has brought me through this journey, and I got to get up there and do what I love to do in front of people that I love. I’m just excited for what comes next.”

On the other hand, Nalley shared, “I feel good. Right now, I’m just super grateful for all that has come to me. I’ve got a lot of exciting things coming up. I’m going to hit the ground running. I’m going to keep being me. I’m going to stop singing other people’s songs, and I’m going to write my own. I’ll play those and hope that’s enough. I’m ready to take this to the next level, for sure. Idol taught me that I can be who I want to be. I feel now that I’ve ‘graduated,’ I’ve learned some very valuable lessons."