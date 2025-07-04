This ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant might’ve lost $40K, but he won more than the game could ever offer

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans were stunned by the charming personality they saw on an episode and simply couldn't focus on the game

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is definitely a show that welcomes a fun and good time. During the Thursday, May 1 episode, Renea Zuidmulder, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was seen playing against Jake Cronkhite, from Oak Lawn, Illinois, and Charlotte Williams, from Kingston, Oklahoma. The game was usual, which had a winner and the one who made it to the end, having the best guesses. However, what was interesting about this particular episode was the opponent of the one who made it to the Bonus Round. Right at the beginning of the show, the host Ryan Seacrest welcomed Cronkhite, saying, “I like your hair.”

To his intrigue, Cronkhite replied, “I’m trying to follow you, and Johnny Bravo.” Furthermore, on the show, the contestant mentioned he is a ’90s kid and that he is “30, flirty, and thriving.” The lucky guy also got a chance to meet the daughter of Pat Sajak, the social media correspondent of the reality game show, Maggie Sajak, during the audition of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in Chicago, Illinois. As per TV Insider, Cronkhite happens to be a partner service account manager at Booking.com. The outlet also reports that the contestant has a bachelor’s Degree in Marketing.

Interestingly, the contestant later even found himself on the ‘Hot Guys of Wheel of Fortune,’ X page. Talking about the game, Williams solved the first two toss-ups, leading it. During the first puzzle of the game in the ‘Same Letter,’ category, it was Cronkhite who landed on the One Million Dollar wedge, eventually leading the game, solving the puzzle “Fish, Frogs, Fireflies, and Fiddlesticks.” He was ahead in the game with $3,750 and if at all he made it to the Bonus Round, he would have had $1 million envelope on the Wheel.

Name: Jake Cronkhite

Episode: S42 E169 5/1/2025

Status: A 90s baby. Loves Johnny Bravo. "30, flirty, and thriving". No mention of SO.#WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/QKFjozmkSs — 🔥☸️ Hot Guys on Wheel of Fortune ☸️🔥 (@WheelOfHotties) May 2, 2025

Next, it was Zuidmulder, who then led the game, picking up the Mystery Wedge for $10,000 and solving the puzzle. Williams then won the prize puzzle and a trip to Lake Tahoe. This move then had her in the lead with a total earning of $12,765. However, it was a close fight between Williams and Zuidmulder, as the former contestant was only $715 ahead of Zuidmulder. Coming back to Cronkhite, he solved the puzzle, “soaked up the sun,” giving him a final total of $6,950. While he did not win the game, he surely stole a lot of hearts of those watching him on screen at home. It was Williams who went home with $12,765, and Zuidmulder who made it to the Bonus Round with $22,050.

Choosing the category “What are you doing?” for the Bonus Round, she invited her husband and sons on the stage. The Wheel gave her “R, S, T, L ,N, and E,” however, she chose to go ahead with “G,M,C, and I.” Her puzzle looked like “_CTING _ _IR _ _.” Not able to guess the answer “Acting Quirky,” she lost an additional $40,000. In a similar incident, a contestant who won many hearts on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ was Marisol Gonzalez, who also lost, but her sweet gesture impressed many. Moving into the Bonus Round, Gonzalez couldn't solve the puzzle “Wild Boar.” When host Seacrest stated, “I don’t know how you were going to get there,” she replied, “It’s been great,” as she gave Seacrest a one-arm hug and a kiss on the cheek, according to TV Insider.