Following Phil Robertson's stepping down, 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' hints at the new Duck Commander

Ever since 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' debuted on Sunday, June 1, 2025, one question has remained: who will be the new Duck Commander? For years Phil Robertson was the undisputed Duck Commander until he stepped back from the spotlight. While he is no longer in control, Phil remains connected to the business and its legacy. Now, the latest episode has revealed who will take on the coveted family legacy, and it’s not who you expected.

Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Huff attend the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin)

In the latest 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' episode, the only person showing real interest in the family business is Sadie Robertson's husband, Christian Huff. He wants to join Willie Robertson's deer-hunting company, Buck Commander. The original 'Duck Dynasty' succeeded because it blended the Robertson family's big personalities with the meaningful day-to-day operations of their business, Duck Commander. Each family member, especially Phil's kids, had a clear connection to the company, establishing the show with purpose. In contrast, the revival feels empty, especially in the latest episode, per Collider.

With Willie and Korie Robertson off in Puerto Rico, the show follows their trip but neglects what made the original so engaging, that is, the business. None of the kids check in on Duck Commander, and the company itself disappears from the screen when Willie isn't around. Even Willie's GDU Summit talk feels more relevant than any subplot back home, which comes off as filler. The episode misses a chance to show the younger Robertsons stepping up. Willie could've left them tasks or challenges, but instead, the show feels aimless. Viewers are left questioning whether Willie wants his kids involved in Duck Commander at all or if the show is simply coasting on nostalgia without a clear direction forward.

However, with Huff showing interest in headlining the business, things could change for the better. While this sets up a promising start, the storyline quickly loses focus as Huff tries to impress Willie through unrelated activities like baseball and badminton, leaving viewers unsure of his actual plan. Rather than shadowing Willie or taking initiative in the business, Huff opts to stage an over-the-top performance at a baby shower. Though he eventually practices archery to show his commitment, his lack of skill ends up showing the family's unserious attitude toward succession planning.

Meanwhile, Willie's own kids are shown lounging in saunas or causing chaos at home, offering entertainment but no indication that they're ready, or even interested, in stepping into business roles. The episode is fun but ultimately points to a deeper issue of no clear next-generation leadership for Duck Commander. On the other hand, Sadie and Huff recently shared a major family update. Turns out that the couple is officially a family of five! ' The Duck Dynasty' star gave birth to their third daughter, Kit Carroway Huff, on Friday, August 1, and shared the joyful news via Instagram on Monday, per Extra TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

In her announcement, Sadie posted a sweet photo of baby Kit and captioned it, "And while we are having a reveal party… Meet Kit Carroway Huff (8.1.25)." In a separate heartfelt message, she added, "God has hand-crafted every detail of her story, and we are just in awe of His goodness! We can't wait to watch all that He has for her life unfold. Soaking it all in." Kit is the youngest of the Huff children, joining Honey James (3) and Haven Belle (2).