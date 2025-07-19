‘Wheel of Fortune’ has a $154 secret mascot — and yes, it’s a dog with a surprisingly sweet legacy

"They only make him easily visible on TV during special weeks. It's a reminder of the shopping era from the show," a viewer explained.

Did you know that 'Wheel of Fortune' has an unofficial lucky mascot? That's right, for the unversed, it is Sheldon, the large ceramic Dalmatian, an absolute fan-favorite that has been gracing the game set since the 80s. Sheldon was introduced as a 'game prize' to contestants in 1975, as per Newsweek. By the 1980s, he became popular as one of the gift items contestants took home from the 'Shopper's Bazaar' with extra money after winning on the game show. Back then, the players were allowed to use their winning amount to purchase appliances, mattresses, and other household items instead of taking a lump sum home.

It became sort of a game custom to own the big Dalmatian after players won a game and even earned a unique catchphrase: "I'll take the ceramic Dalmatian for $154!" Unfortunately, the 'Shopper's Bazaar' segment was halted in 1989, and the game format underwent significant changes. It also meant contestants didn't have to bear an additional tax burden. However, Sheldon's legacy stayed; over the past 41 seasons, he has become a permanent fixture on the sets, sitting neatly with an impeccable collar. Viewers still recall the 'bazaar' edition as one of their fond childhood memories from the show.

"Omg, when you could play along with the winner and 'shop' with your prize money around those weird little displays of promotional products!“I‘ll take the golf clubs, the Hawaiian vacation, the wicker lounger, and the ceramic Dalmatian, Pat!” The camera would rove around while the winner was shown in that soft focus small oval at the bottom of the screen. For some reason, this was my favorite part of the show, and I was hella-bummed when they started just giving away straight money," a Reddit user shared in one of the discussion threads.

"I lost interest in Wheel of Fortune when they started letting contestants keep monetary winnings rather than spend the money on prizes. I would have bought a ceramic Dalmatian just to be able to show it off: My Genuine Wheel of Fortune Ceramic Dalmatian," an avid viewer posted on X. "They have Sheldon the Dalmatian on set all the time, but they only make him easily visible on TV during special weeks. It's a reminder of the shopping era from the show, ceramic dalmatians were one of the prizes contestants could buy with a little bit of money left that nobody really wanted," another fan educated on a Reddit forum. "On set" is kind of a stretch. They have a little hallway leading up to the studio containing Wheel memorabilia, and usually that's where they keep Sheldon," an online user revealed.

A few of the viewers even made a nostalgic plea to new host Ryan Seacrest to bring back the 'Shopper's Bazaar' era. "@RyanSeacrest wield your negotiating power. You alone can achieve greatness that reaches the heart of every 80s kid. Bring back the Wheel of Fortune shopping with the Dalmatian!!" Hosts may come and go, but Sheldon, the Dalmatian, is here to stay as long as 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to entertain.