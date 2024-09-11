Who are Anna Delvey's parents? 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 star preferred jail over living with family

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 star Anna Delvey's parents moved to Germany from Russia in 2007 for a better life

HUDSON VALLEY, NEW YORK: Anna Delvey, who faked to be a rich heiress, is all set to make her debut with 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 despite her controversial past. However, Anna's father, Vadim Sorokin, has recently come forward to expose his daughter's lavish demands since her childhood.

Anna's father Vadim and her mother, whose identity has never been disclosed, hailed from Domodedovo, Russia, a suburb of Moscow in the southeast. They migrated to Germany in 2007. Vadim is a mechanical engineer and owns his own business while her mother reportedly ran a store. Vadim tried his best to meet the basic and luxury demands of Anna's unquenchable thirst for the high life. Additionally, Anna did not appreciate the hard work and struggle according to her father. In a recent interview, Vadim revealed that Anna rejected his offer to stay in their family home following her release from prison. She stated, "I'd rather be in jail than live with my parent."

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delve left her higher education at London's prestigious Central Saint Martins Art College and moved to Paris for an internship (Instagram/@theannadelvey)

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delve requested money from jail

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delve never hesitated to ask for money from her father, Vadim Sorokin, even when she was locked up in jail. Vadim shared, "She is paying people to run around for her in jail, to clean her clothes for her. She has an ability to wrap people around her little finger."

Anna has always been dependent on her father's financial support. She left her higher education at London's prestigious Central Saint Martins Art College and moved to Paris for an internship at a fashion magazine. Despite a $400 per month stipend, Anna asked her father for money for rent. Vadim also bought her a car and supported his daughter's needs throughout the initial stages of her career.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delve famously conned a Vanity Fair employee out of $62,000 (Instagram/@theannadelvey)

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Anna Delve regrets her past mistakes

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Anna Delve was convicted in 2019 of second-degree grand larceny, theft of services and first-degree attempted grand larceny for stealing money by pretending to be a German heiress. Additionally, she has famously conned a Vanity Fair employee out of $62,000. She convinced the employee that she would pay for a luxurious stay in a private villa in Morocco.

However, Anna has recently expressed remorse for her actions and claimed that no money in the world was worth going to jail, even for a day. The ABC show star explained, "I'm just trying to make the best out of the situation I'm dealing with right now. I could have done so many things different and I would have never seen the inside of the jail. But it just is what it is."