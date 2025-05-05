‘The Masked Singer’ totally played us — everyone was convinced Teeth was a man, but we were all wrong

Teeth’s big reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ shows the clues really were just a hot mess and fans agree

'The Masked Singer' fans and judges were taken aback by surprise after Teeth's unmasking on the beloved singing competition! During a January 2025 episode, Teeth went head-to-head with Bear in a tense sing-off, performing a bold rendition of Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini.’ After the showdown, judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and Maya Jama chose to send Teeth home. When it came time for guesses, names like Rylan Clarke, Rob Beckett, and Alan Carr were thrown into the mix, though McCall stood out as the only one who guessed Teeth might actually be a woman.

Both the judges and the studio audience were convinced the celeb behind the quirky mask was a man — so jaws dropped when it turned out to be British actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc. The panel was left speechless by the unexpected reveal. Following the big reveal, 'The Great British Bake Off' host told the judging panel, "I'll take Su Pollard! It's so nice to see you guys. I love these teeth so much! I was very pleased with Alex Scott. Such a fun show, it's impossible not to have fun on this show!"

Once the episode dropped, several users shared their honest reactions to Teeth's reveal on social media. One user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Ffs I thought Teeth was Bradley Walsh but it’s a woman." Followed by a second user who penned, "Is Teeth actually a woman???!!!!" Another shocked netizen went on to say, "She had me fooled, good at accents, when I went back to listen to Houdini, I could recognise how she takes a breath, must have been her real singing voice. She was fun."

A large majority of viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the clues provided in Teeth's package, which included 'Big Mouth', 'Going for Gold', and a variety show experience. A user quipped, "These clues are bloody stupid serious. Neighbours is filmed in Melbourne and her names Mel...jog on." Another user echoed the same sentiments by saying, "Sorry Neighbours reference was a clue to MELbourne!? These clues are getting impossible." A user commented, "Mel Feel like I should have got that! Though those clues are a s t r e t c h."

As per Daily Mail, when Giedroyc was asked about how she felt about leaving the ITV Show, she exclaimed, "I feel really elated actually. I blooming loved it. I’m sad because my next song was Pointer Sisters, ‘Automatic’, done as Marlene Dietrich. That would have been fun." Shedding light on her unmasking, Giedroyc further added, "I just feel it's a win-win. I didn’t think I’d get this far, I think I've got over halfway, which is great! It's been so fun."

Soon after, Joel Dommett, the host of the show asked Giedroyc if she considered her participation on 'The Masked Singer' a career highlight, she responded, ''Listen, if you told me you’re going to have a chance to sing the Neighbours theme tune dressed as an enormous pair of wind up teeth with pink tights and big pink flapping feet, I would say I could stop my career now. For me, that is the pinnacle!" Additionally, Giedroyc also mentioned that her husband, Ben Morris, helped her prepare for the show. Giedroyc continued, "My husband. He took it really seriously. The level of training he took me through at home!"