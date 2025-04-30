‘The Masked Singer’ fans call out Joel Dommett for one on-camera habit: 'It makes my flesh crawl'

"We’re putting in more twists and turns and interesting elements to it that you wouldn’t necessarily expect with the format," Joel Dommett shared.

'The Masked Singer' fans have called out the host, Joel Dommett, over his 'creepy' habit! Dommett's high-level energy, quirky facial expressions, and coy looks at the camera have been a mainstay on the beloved singing show. However, some fans of the ITV show have slammed Dommett over his dressing sense. A few viewers have even claimed that they often feel uncomfortable due to Dommett's playful leering at the camera. On the other hand, the others disagreed and shared that it's all a part of playful amusement that ultimately makes the show a hit. As per The US Sun, while having a chat with a Digital Spy forum, one fan asked, "Is it only me who finds the way Joel Dommett leers at the camera really creepy? I know it's all an act, but it makes my flesh crawl."

At that point in time, another person came forward and defended the British comedian and talk show host by saying, "I think you're reading too much into it. It's all part of the act, and he provides the necessary silliness that's perfect for the show. I can't think of another presenter who'd be better suited to it." Then, the original user clapped back, "I think you're reading too much into it. It's all part of the act, and he provides the necessary silliness that's perfect for the show. I can't think of another presenter who'd be better suited to it."

Soon afterward, someone else barged in, "It's his voice that annoys me. The forced jolliness. Ugh." Then, another user echoed the same sentiments by saying, "It's his annoying voice. I like The Masked Singer. But that ' everyboodeee' gets on my nerves." One user jokingly said, "I don’t mind it. Joel can leer at me anytime he likes lol." Up until this moment, Dommett hasn't put out any official comment on the whole matter.

During an interview with the Principle magazine, Dommett was asked what one thing about 'The Masked Singer' that keeps the viewers hooked and the show fresh. Then, Dommett replied, "It’s getting weirder. I think it’s getting odder and odder. And if you thought it was weird before, it’s getting even more strange. And also, we’re getting more confident as a production. We’re putting in more twists and turns and interesting elements to it that you wouldn’t necessarily expect with the format."

Dommett further added, "It’s just fun and we’re really enjoying it, but production certainly is letting me do pretty much whatever I want. Any mad ideas I have, they’re like, ‘Yeah, that sounds good.’ We’ve got this one episode in this series where my shorts get shorter. I wear a suit with shorts, and I thought that would be a really funny idea because it’s a holiday-themed episode. I was like, ‘Well, what about if we come back from every ad break and my shorts are shorter and I don’t mention it to anyone?’ And they were like, ‘Great idea. I love it.’ It’s just so fun to work on a show where they really embrace your ideas."