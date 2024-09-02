Meet Murphy and Beth Laselle: The 'Below Deck Med' guests who are rather unusual world champions

Murphy and Beth Laselle's distillery won Ohio's first double gold medal at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

DAYTON, OHIO: In Episode 14 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, viewers will be introduced to Murphy and Beth Laselle, the eighth primary charter guests of the season.

Murphy Laselle owns of a small batch distillery called Belle of Dayton, which he started with his brothers, Mike Laselle and Tim Laselle. Meanwhile, his wife, Beth, serves as a corporate finance manager at CareSource.

Murphy, Mike, and Tim Laselle were captivated by the long-standing allure of creating exceptional liquor, which motivated them to craft top-quality small-batch artisan spirits. The three brothers dedicated years to mastering the art of distillation under the guidance of renowned master distillers.

The Belle of Dayton brand emerged alongside the revival of American craft spirits. Prior to Prohibition, the Miami Valley was home to numerous grist mills and distilleries, where spirits were produced using traditional methods that emphasized hard work, creativity, and skilled craftsmanship, all benefiting from the region's rich mineral water sourced from the Great Miami Buried Valley Aquifer. The Belle of Dayton label on their bottles honors this historical legacy and celebrates the heritage of American distilling.

In May 2017, Belle of Dayton Distillery made history by winning the first Double Gold medal in Ohio at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Dayton Gin achieved a Double Gold Medal at this esteemed event, which took place from April 21 to 23 at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco.

The competition, established in 2000, is regarded as the most prestigious in the spirits industry. According to competition director Anthony Dias Blue, Gold medal winners are considered exceptional and set the standard in their categories. The Double Gold Medal is an even greater honor, awarded only to products that receive Gold ratings from all judges, placing them among the world's finest.

Below Deck Mediterranean's guest Murphy Laselle founded the Belle of Dayton distillery with brothers Tim and Mike (Instagram/@belleofdayton)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ guests Murphy and Beth to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary

In the upcoming episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, primary charter guests Murphy and Beth are set to mark a significant milestone in their lives as they celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

This special occasion will not be a solitary affair, they will be joined by three married couples. Together, this lively group is ready to indulge in a week of fun and relaxation aboard the luxurious yacht named Mustique.

The atmosphere promises to be filled with laughter, joy, and unforgettable experiences as they enjoy all the amenities the yacht has to offer. From sunbathing on the deck to savoring exquisite meals prepared by the talented crew, Murphy, Beth, and their friends are eager to create lasting memories while soaking in the beauty and tranquility of their idyllic surroundings. It's sure to be a celebration to remember!

'Below Deck Med' star Murphy Laselle to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with wife Beth (LinkedIn/@murphylaselle)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9: Who will accompany primary charter guests Murphy and Beth Laselle?

During the forthcoming episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, fans will see Murphy and Beth Laselle joined by three dynamic married couples, each with their unique backgrounds and professions.

Among them is the couple Mike and Michelle, both of whom are accomplished medical professionals. Mike specializes as an orthopedic surgeon, meanwhile Michelle focuses her expertise on pediatric rehabilitation, making them a strong team in the healthcare field.

The second couple features Rob, who holds a prominent position as a corporate executive in his company, and his wife Beth, who dedicates her career to nurturing young minds as a preschool teacher.

Rounding out the trio of couples is John, who navigates the realms of finance and real estate, paired with his wife Ashley, a talented interior designer known for her keen eye for aesthetics and functionality. Together, these couples bring a blend of personalities and professions to the episode, promising an engaging viewing experience.

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ primary charter guests Murphy and Beth will be joined by three couples (Instagram/@belleofdayton)

Bravo releases 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET.