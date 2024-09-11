Who is Savannah Miller? ‘The Circle’ star who overcame brain tumor hopes to cherish moments with her dog Samson

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Savannah Miller suffered from brain tumor nearly three years ago

TEXARKANA, TEXAS: 'The Circle' Season 7 has just premiered on Netflix. One of the contestants on this Netflix game show, which is a social experiment, is Savannah Miller.

For the unversed, Savannah is a 22-year-old college graduate and will appear on the show with her dog Samson. During her time on the Netflix game show, Savannah hopes to build meaningful relationships with the other contestants.

Over the past few years, Savannah has faced significant challenges related to her health. Almost three years ago, she underwent critical surgery to remove a tumor from her brain, a life-altering experience that has shaped her perspective on life. Then, she shared an update on Instagram post her successful surgery.

"God is so good!! They’ve removed all of the tumor and the gland it was taking over. I have a titanium plate in the back of my head and they cut the back muscle in my neck. Thankfully I had the best surgeon and he tried to shave as little hair as possible!! Peripheral vision is already coming back and my right eye is already more open," she wrote.

Savannah added, "My hypertension has drastically improved and is even a little on the lower side now. It has been such a long hard journey and the road to full recovery is gonna be tough but I could not have done it without my awesome friends, family, surgeon, amazing nurses, and everyone who has been rooting for me."

"I cannot wait to see how much improvement I’ll have once I’m all healed, and how God is planning to use me through all of this. Proud to say I’m officially tumor-free with a badass scar to prove it!!! (Don’t mind my crazy hair I haven’t figured out what to do with it yet ) BTHO BRAIN SURGERY," she concluded.

Now, having come through those difficult times, Savannah is determined to embrace each moment and live her life to the fullest. She is particularly excited about her upcoming appearance on a Netflix show, where she hopes to create lasting memories alongside her beloved dog, Samson.

Notably, Savannah stands out as the only contestant on the show who will be sharing the spotlight with her furry companion, adding a unique and heartwarming element to her participation.

'The Circle' Season 7 star Savannah Miller underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor a few years ago (Instagram/@savannahcmiller)

'The Circle' Season 7 star Savannah Miller owns a clothing business called Savage

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Savannah Miller, is the proud owner of a thriving business known as Savage. This unique venture focuses on the art of decluttering, helping individuals streamline their possessions and create more organized living spaces.

In addition to offering decluttering services, Savage also specializes in selling a wide array of goods, transforming items that are no longer needed into valuable resources for others. To further promote her business and connect with a broader audience, Savannah has established a dedicated Instagram account specifically for Savage.

The primary objective of Savage is to transform your unwanted items and excess clutter into cash, while simultaneously helping you discover incredible deals on top designer pieces that can elevate your wardrobe. Savage is focused on enhancing the sales of your business by providing an innovative platform for resale.

Excitingly, Savannah's online clothing store Savage is poised to make its debut later this month, with the official launch date set for September 24.

'The Circle' Season 7 star Savannah Miller is the owner of a clothing company called Savage (Instagram/@savannahcmiller)

'The Circle' Season 7 star Savannah Miller's dog Samson is 2 years old

Savannah Miller has taken a delightful step by establishing a dedicated Instagram account for her beloved dog, Samson Elordi Miller. This charming addition to her social media presence showcases the special bond between Savannah and her furry companion. As per Samson's Instagram page, Savannah welcomed him into her life by adopting him in February 2022.

Occasionally, Savannah shares posts on Samson's Instagram account, much to the delight of their followers. In her most recent update, she made an exciting announcement revealing that the two of them will be participating in an upcoming game show on Netflix.

"!!ALERT!! After a year of keeping this secret, it’s finally happening!!!! SAV & SAMSON HAVE OFFICIALLY ENTERED THE CHAT!!! Watch us on @thecirclenetflix on September 11!!!," she captioned the post.

'The Circle' Season 7 star Savannah Miller's dog Samson is 2 years old (Instagram/@savannahcmiller)

'The Circle' Season 7 is streaming now on Netflix.