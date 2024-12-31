Carrie Underwood’s husband had one major problem with her joining 'American Idol': Source

Carrie Underwood will join 'American Idol' as a judge, bringing her expertise as a former winner to guide and mentor aspiring singers

Carrie Underwood is returning to American Idol as a judge on March 2025. Underwood, whose career began on the very same stage in 2005 as a contestant, is coming in as a replacement for Katy Perry. Underwood having come full circle, thrilled viewers, but not everyone in her life was elated about the decision. As per close sources, her husband, Mike Fisher, was initially deeply troubled over how this new phase would affect her and their family. An insider said, "He is a little concerned she may perform poorly under pressure.”



One of Fisher’s biggest concerns was the amount of time Underwood would have to spend away from their family. The couple, who lives in Tennessee with their two sons, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, have always prioritized a quiet, family-oriented life away from the spotlight. However, Underwood’s new role will require frequent travel to Los Angeles for filming, which could strain their routine. Fisher, hence, allegedly didn't want her to take the job at first, the insider revealed to Life and Style Magazine. "Mike didn’t want her to do Idol initially, but she insisted, and the paycheck is substantial" According to reports, Underwood will rake in a whopping $25 million per season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212)



Fisher was reported to have been the most concerned about his wife's psychological stress with dealing with the high-profile bench at American Idol. Replacing Perry, who has been on the judges' table for seven seasons, is not an easy job, especially as folks have already been comparing them given Underwood's shy nature as opposed to Perry's bold and flamboyant presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212)

The couple has been through similar struggles in the past during Underwood's Las Vegas residency— a commitment Fisher reportedly wasn't entirely on board with. "It’s a huge adjustment, more than her residency in Las Vegas, which they never saw eye to eye on, either," the insider stressed. Although American Idol would mean constant travel and a level of scrutiny Underwood hasn't dealt with before, nevertheless, she is determined to make it work. "She’s got her fingers crossed, and she’s praying a ton that this works out, but only time will tell," the source added. And despite his concerns, Fisher is standing by her side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212)

The informant concluded that Fisher just wants what's best for her and their family. Despite their love and shared faith, there have been some challenges to agreeing on certain lifestyle choices. "We got into talking about the difficulties of raising a family or some of the personal trials they’ve gone through and there’s some genuine emotional moments in there," producer Jonah Ingram told Entertainment Tonight. "There were moments where I was glad Mike and Carrie were together, so they could hold each other’s hands and walk through it together."