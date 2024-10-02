Who is Morgan Moore? Meet 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star who won't settle for less in relationships

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Morgan Moore is a former pageant queen who's looking for a meaningful relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Morgan Moore is a 33-year-old former pageant queen who previously participated in the Miss Tennessee beauty competition. She hopes that more people will appreciate her personality and interests beyond just her captivating looks. "I’m smarter than I look, and I’m also extremely kind, open, and honest,” she said while chatting with Netflix.

In addition to her extensive experience as a pageant queen, Morgan, an Aries, currently serves as a sales team leader. It’s safe to say she’s a master of multitasking. Morgan has seen her fair share of ups and downs in her love life. Currently, she is searching for a partner who will treat her like a princess, rather than simply meeting the bare minimum expectations in a romantic relationship. Morgan is determined not to lower her standards or settle for the bare minimum in a relationship. She desires a committed partnership with a genuine partner and isn't interested in wasting time on anything less.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Morgan Moore is done with dating apps

In the past, dating apps haven’t worked wonders for Morgan Moore. The world of modern dating which includes swiping through profiles on different dating apps like Bumble, and Hinge, has proven to be a draining experience for her.

On the modern dating apps, Morgan has come across men who are unable to strike a chord with her on an emotional level. Now, she has expressed that she won't compromise her standards in a relationship. When asked about a piece of advice for the men, Morgan said, "Go to therapy."

Morgan Moore wishes to follow her heart on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

Morgan Moore is excited to kick off a new chapter of her life in Netflix's social experiment show 'Love Is Blind' where contestants communicate with each other through a speaker in pods, without any visual contact.

In a recent Instagram post, the Netflix show participant shared her reflections on being part of the popular series and her transformative journey. "I’ve been keeping a secret! So excited to finally share that I’m part of the Love is Blind Season 7 cast. I can’t wait for you to watch to see how far I followed my heart when Love is Blind premieres October 2nd only on Netflix. #loveisblind" she captioned the Instagram post.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on October 2, 2024, only on Netflix.