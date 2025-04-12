Luke Bryan was so lost in this ‘American Idol’ performance, he ended up causing an onstage mishap

It's not often that you get to see on-air bloopers of people messing up in front of the camera. That is what happened in Season 22 of 'American Idol', as during a performance of one of the contestants by the name of Meggie Iyer, judge Luke Bryan accidentally knocked over a side table, which startled Katy Perry so much that she leaped from her chair in surprise. The audition began with the young 18-year-old Iyer performing her rendition of 'I Can't Make You Love Me' by Bonnie Raitt. The song has had various covers, with none other than Bon Iver covering the song at one point. Owing to this very reason, Perry was surprised the 18-year-old even knew who the original version was by.

Iyer giggled as she started her performance with a commanding presence. Throughout the performance, the judges were visibly impressed with Iyer's performance. Lionel Richie, eyes closed, was lost in Iyer's soulful melody as he bobbed his head to her voice. Katy Perry, clearly taken by the performance, raised her eyebrows in admiration as she listened carefully. As the performance came to an end, Perry was the first one to stand as she started applauding, followed by Bryan and Richie. Iyer was taken aback by the response and got teary-eyed. However, this is exactly when an unexpected mishap occurred. As Bryan sat down, he didn't notice the side table next to him and accidentally knocked it over.

Perry got visibly frightened, and so did the young performer as she let out a surprised "Whoa!" As Bryan got up to clean the glass and stepped on some glass, Perry screamed louder as Richie exclaimed, "Oh, no, no, no." Iyer, with all tears wiped away, was all joy now as she laughed at each moment. It was almost as if this small mishap stole Iyer's thunder. Perry screamed, "We're just trashing the place. All of this! All this, that's her Golden Ticket." Following this, Richie called Iyer to the table as he embraced her and said, "Look what you've done. You broke the place up." Funnily enough, Ryan Seacrest, the host of 'Idol', made a tweet with the exact same caption as he posted a snippet of Bryan breaking the table.

Richie then told the young talent to go back to the stage, as there was still glass around everywhere. As everyone scuttled around to clean up the mess, Iyer stood in awe, still reeling from the moment. Perry then looked at her and said, "You've got the whole thing. But let me say this because I think you're top 10." Iyer visibly gasped with both hands on her mouth as she looked up, almost as if silently thanking the universe. All this while, Bryan was cleaning the glass from the Golden Ticket. Finally, as he came back to join the judges, the three judges finally delivered the words every contestant dreams of hearing: "You're going to Hollywood."