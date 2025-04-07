An ‘American Idol’ singer started crying after fumbling lyrics — but Katy Perry saved the whole moment

Hunter Metts, a singer-songwriter from Franklin, Tennessee, remains one of the most notable contestants on 'American Idol' Season 19. Sadly, Metts was eliminated during the Mother's Day round, despite finishing among the top seven judges' and audience's favorites. During his time on the show, the young software engineer experienced an intense moment and openly broke down on the live stage after fumbling with the lyrics. Metts couldn't hold back after he lost the words to his rendition of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová's 'Falling Slowly' while honoring the Oscar-nominated song during the Academy Awards month, USA Today reported. Katy Perry instantly consoled him, saying, "Hunter, perfection is an illusion. It doesn't matter," she said.

"Hunter, that was the best performance you have ever given," she comforted. "That shows that you are human and vulnerable. It's amazing. It's emotional, and that's what music is," she added. "I know this is a lot of pressure, but it's not about perfection, it's about resonating with people and you just did," she continued. Perry commended his song choice and reassured him that he had struck a chord with the audience and that it was completely acceptable to sing while losing oneself in passion, People reported. "You kept your eyes open, your heart open. You were so connected that you forgot where you were, and that is perfect," she said.

Katy Perry attends ABC's 'American Idol' - Finale on May 21, 2018, in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Livingston)

"Man, it was intense for me to watch you," Luke Bryan followed next in consoling Metts. "It was a series of emotions. You took me on a crazy ride. I don't even know what happened at the end. But I didn't care. You could do no wrong in that moment." Lionel Richie had a humorous, positive take on the verbal faux pas; he remarked that the little mistake had made the night even more memorable. He explained that had Metts sung the song with ease, the audience would have forgotten it over time, but since he was moved by his emotions, it will live on. "What I'm saying to you, if you had not done that, it was called a perfect run. Now that you did that, it was absolutely a perfect run."

During the 'American Idol' auditions, Metts charmed the judges with his rendition of Kaleo's 'All The Pretty Girls'. It was also revealed that his elder sister quit her Disney job so that he could pursue his dreams. The young artist also acknowledged that he had made two unsuccessful attempts to enter the competition. After reaching the top seven, Metts impressed the judges and Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, with his powerful performance of 'Everglow' during the Mother's Day round. For the second round, he chose 'The River', an original track composed by him, ScreenRant reported.

Metts posted a farewell note on his social media minutes after being eliminated, and fan expressed their concern over his mental health. "I don’t know how I feel about him having posted on Instagram at 10:03 pm tonight, saying thank you and farewell. Dude was apparently on his Insta the second he walked off stage. For their own mental health, I feel like these contestants should be coached to live a little, experience life, and process things. They’d cry less," @MarionCotesworthHayes wrote on a Reddit thread. Meanwhile, most of the fans remained shocked and disappointed over the unfair elimination.