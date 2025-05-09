This goofy purple monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ had fans shouting the name from episode one

This country singer was unmasked as Mad Scientist Monster on 'The Masked Singer' but fans had it right all along.

'The Masked Singer' season 13 has finally come to an end with the identities of all the masked singers revealed. The contestants who made it to the finale in a run to earn the coveted Golden Mask Trophy were Pearl, Coral, Boogie Woogie, and Mad Scientist Monster. Coral was revealed to be Meg Donnelly, who placed third, while Boogie Woogie was unmasked to be revealed as Andy Grammar and was placed second.

The well-deserved winner of the show was Pearl, who sent the entire internet looking for clues in her performance owing to her wide variety of song choices on the show. However, in the end, Pearl was revealed to be famous country singer Gretchen Wilson. That said, Mad Scientist Monster was one such finalist who had fans figure it out on their own before even the panelists could. Fans took to the internet and highlighted all of their clues to highlight who could be behind that goofy purple mask.

It was obvious from the very first performance that the singer was a country music artist, and the judges knew this too. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed the singers to be Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw. Ken Jeong, on the other hand, guessed Brad Paisley and Luke Combs. Rita Ora guessed Keith Urban and Billy Ray Cyrus, and finally Robin Thicke guessed Alan Jackson. However, one of them could be further from the truth. So who was Mad Scientist Monster?

The purple-haired monster performed 'Stay' by Sugarland, after which he was unmasked and revealed to be none other than Brian Kelley, former member of the George Florida Line, as reported by Entertainment Now. It seems as though the other judges aren't even trying, as Jenny McCarthy was the only one to name Kelley in her final guess. The other judges' guesses included Kane Brown, Trace Adkins, and Sam Hunt.

That said, fans had figured out who was behind the mask of Mad Scientist Monster, and the clues were out there in the open. Firstly, Mad Scientist Monster's costume had a lot of clues to his albums and his Florida origins, as reported by Screen Rant. Mad Scientist Monster's story of how he met his wife oddly sounded very similar to how Kelley met his wife in real life. In an episode where the masked singer revealed clues, it was unveiled he met his wife at a Friendsgiving celebration, and he knew he'd marry her someday, but 'seasons passed' before the duo connected. This was quite similar to Kelley, who met his wife at a Thanksgiving celebration and connected with her years later.