Who is Ken O’Brien? ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star is a sports fanatic who loves to run marathons

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Ken O'Brien is a property consultant who has a passion for running marathons

PEABODY, MASSACHUSETTS: ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ is already on the horizon! Among the 24 men vying for Joan Vassos's heart on the ABC dating show is Ken O'Brien, a 60-year-old property management financial executive.

Keeping aside his career as a property consultant, Ken is an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoys playing various sports, including tennis and has a passion for cycling. Ken leads an active and adventurous lifestyle, and he particularly enjoys participating in marathons.

Ken's Facebook profile showcases numerous pictures of him participating in various marathons. He seeks a partner with a great sense of humor who can keep up with his active lifestyle. Although he is in his 60s, Ken feels young and content with his life, despite lacking someone to share his experiences with.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Ken O'Brien hopes to find love with Joan Vassos

While Ken has enjoyed a successful career, he feels that something is lacking in his life: a romantic partner. Now in his sixties, Ken remains open to true love and is thrilled about the chance to find it with 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos.

Apart from work, Ken likes to spend time with his adult children, and three daughters. In addition to this, he enjoys watching the hit show 'Ted Lasso' and supporting Boston sports teams. Regardless of Ken's location or activities, sports consistently play a significant role in his life.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ contestant Ken O'Brien is a big fan of pop star Miley Cyrus

Ken O'Brien, set to appear on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' is an enthusiastic admirer of the renowned pop star Miley Cyrus. He has expressed his admiration for her music and artistry in various ways, showcasing his appreciation for her talent and contributions to the entertainment industry. Ken's enthusiasm for Miley Cyrus highlights his connection to contemporary pop culture and adds an interesting dimension to his personality as a participant in the show.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ contestant Ken O'Brien's dream is to toss first pitch at Fenway Park

Ken O'Brien has long cherished a profound aspiration to stand on the iconic mound of Fenway Park and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. This moment, steeped in tradition and excitement, represents not only a personal achievement for him but also a chance to connect with his lifelong passion for baseball and the rich history of this beloved ballpark. The thought of being part of such a significant event, surrounded by cheering fans and the sights and sounds of the game, fills him with an unparalleled sense of joy and anticipation. For Ken, throwing that first pitch would be the culmination of a dream that has fueled his love for the sport and the Boston Red Sox for as long as he can remember.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ premieres on September 18, at 8 pm ET only on ABC.