Who is Kaoru 'Dump' Matsumoto? Wrestling's most terrifying 'heel' inspires Netflix show

Netflix's 'The Queen of Villains' depicts the life of Dump Matsumoto, a Japanese professional wrestler who gained widespread popularity in the nation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix is ensuring that its subscribers are consistently engaged by continuously producing a wide range of diverse content, and the forthcoming biographical drama, 'The Queen of Villains', will further dazzle Netflix's already extensive library. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, the show depicts the life of Dump Matsumoto, a Japanese professional wrestler who gained widespread popularity in the nation due to her very consequential fighting skills.

Directed by Kazuya Shiraishi, 'The Queen of Villains', will be available for streaming from Thursday, September 19, and will chronicle the real-life story of Dump Matsumoto (Yuriyan Retriever), a professional female wrestler who aspired to achieve success in her career and after being terminated from her job she takes the chance and courageously decided to pursue dream.

How did Dump Matsumoto become a wrestling icon?

Dump Matsumoto had a long-standing beef with Crush Gals (YouTube/@thesmark1988)

Kaoru Matsumoto, often known as Dump Matsumoto, is a renowned Japanese professional wrestler. Her infamous feud with Crush Gals in the 1980s drew widespread attention. Because of her fearsome stature and violent style, Matsumoto swiftly rose to prominence and even won the AJW World Championship by beating Lioness Asuka, igniting a six-month conflict, as per TV Tropes.

Asuka then forms an alliance with Chigusa Nagayo to create the Crush Gals, prompting Matsumoto to establish the Atrocious Alliance with Bull Nakano and Condor Yuu. As per reports, Matsumoto's passionate rivalry with the Crush Gals was an open secret, particularly with Nagayo, which generated massive ratings and fans, making her the number one villain in Japanese wrestling.

One of the finest matches in wrestling history is hair vs. hair combat between Nagayo and Matsumoto, where the latter won by cheating and then a rematch was conducted, which is still a talking point in the wrestling community.

Did Dump Matsumoto participate in international matches?

Dump Matsumoto was a feared wrestler in the 1980s (YouTube/@evitoxpuro)

Matsumoto and Bull Nakano, dubbed as 'The Devils of Japan,' competed briefly in the World Wrestling Federation in early 1986. They lost two tag team fights against Velvet McIntyre and Dawn Marie in Boston on March 8, 1986, but won one against McIntyre and Linda Gonzales in New York City on March 16.

Where is Dump Matsumoto these days?

Yuriyan Retriever as Dump Matsumoto in a still from 'The Queen of Villains' (YouTube/@netflixasia)

Matsumoto formally declared her retirement on February 25, 1988, yet she continues to appear in the public spotlight, as per Puroresu System Wiki. Matsumoto came out of retirement in August 1988 for a 10-minute battle with Crane Yu versus Combat Toyoda and Hyper Cat, which made headlines.

Matsumoto also has dabbled in movies, appearing in the 'Crying Freeman' series and 'Scorpion Woman Prisoner: Death Threat.' In addition, the dreaded wrestler hosted a show under Gokuaku Domei Produce at Shinjuku FACE on November 11, 2007. Matsumoto, 63, is now enjoying a low-key lifestyle.

How to stream 'The Queen of Villains'?

A still from 'Queen of Villains' (YouTube/@netflixasia)

To watch 'The Queen of Villains' on Netflix, it is necessary to own a premium membership since the streaming service provides a range of packages tailored to individual budgets.

The Standard Plan with advertising requires a monthly membership fee of $6.99 and provides full HD (1080p) streaming. The Standard Plan, devoid of advertisements, has a monthly fee of $15.49 and permits simultaneous streaming on two screens, with the ability to watch in 1080p/full HD resolution.

The Premium Plan, priced at $22.99 a month, allows customers to stream content in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos and HDR on up to four screens simultaneously.

'The Queen of Villains' trailer