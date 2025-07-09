‘American Idol’ fan-favorite singer drops unexpected relationship update, and we're loving every bit of it

The Louisiana native John Foster has kept the tabloids busy with his career and personal moves

Despite not winning the 'American Idol' title as predicted, fan favorite John Foster finished as the runner-up on season 23. Ever since the talent competition ended, the Louisiana native has kept the tabloids busy with his career and personal moves. Recently, the 18-year-old shared a swoon-worthy update on Instagram that left fans heart-eyed. "@brooklyn_bourque and I are sending all of our family love from Navarre Beach! We’re enjoying some relaxation in between working to get some great things going!" Foster captioned his vacation post. The image featured the idol posing with his long-time partner and rumored fiancée, Brooklyn Bourque. The couple looked stunning in the selfie, wearing dark shades and hats against the Florida beach backdrop.

As per Good Housekeeping, fans gushed over the drool-worthy couple, and the official 'American Idol' page was one of the first to leave a comment. "Wear your sunscreen!" the ABC competition teased. "Take the the time to enjoy each other," an online user remarked. "You guys have the same smile, you must be meant for each other," another fan fawned over the sweet lovebirds. "Beautiful couple!! Have fun in the Sun! Love this area of Florida, the quiet, peaceful side!!" an Instagram user chimed in. As per Entertainment Now, Foster and Broque met while studying at Bursley High School. The couple went Instagram official in May 2024, right after graduating from high school. Broque shared an update with the caption, "In good company." A friend confirmed they were dating with a cheeky comment, “Launching 🤜🏻🤛🏻hard,” to which Bourque replied, “yur.”

Bourque has since stayed by Foster throughout his 'American Idol' journey; she even flew down to LA to cheer him. Bourque gave a peek into their equation in one of her posts, "Wow, I’m still reminiscing this special moment!! I feel so blessed to love and be loved by someone who is so genuine, thoughtful, and so so very sweet. You make me so happy, all I can do is jump up and down!! I just love our love @officialjohnfoster. And YES, he is VERY romantic haha," she wrote, recalling the sweet gesture when Foster officially introduced her during the 'Judges' Choice' night of 'American Idol'. He performed George Strait's country classic 'I Cross My Heart', picked by judge Carrie Underwood, and dedicated the number to Bourque, who was present in the audience.

Nola reported that Bourque "stood in the audience, just in front of the stage, screaming and jumping up and down amongst a group of girls doing the same." Meanwhile, on the music front, the young artist is rumored to have signed a collaboration deal with mentor Jelly Roll. “Maybe so," he hinted while appearing on 'The Fable House Podcast'. "There are a couple of different people coming at me from different directions. All great stuff, though. All wonderful stuff. Nothing solid, nothing I can really comment on, but really great stuff. Jelly himself is just a really great dude I’m fortunate enough to have built a relationship with," he added while also mentioning making new music in the future.