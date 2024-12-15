92nd Christmas Parade: 'Avengers' actor among A-listers hosts iconic event

Here's a closer look at all the celebrities who will be hosting this year's Hollywood Annual Christmas Parade

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is back for its 92nd year, bringing the holiday spirit to life with colorful floats, lively bands, and special celebrity appearances. This cherished tradition has been spreading joy in Los Angeles for decades, and this year’s event promises to be just as magical.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or tuning in for the first time, the parade is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. So, who’s hosting this big holiday event, and when can you catch all the action? Let’s find out!

Who is hosting the 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marine Toys for Tots Foundation 🚂🧸 (@toysfortotsofficial)

The parade is in excellent hands this year, hosted by a group of familiar faces who bring charm and holiday cheer to the event. Actor Dean Cain, known for his iconic role as Superman, is teaming up with TV personalities Laura McKenzie and Montel Williams. They’re joined by the lively Elizabeth Stanton, all ready to make the night unforgettable. Adding extra star power, actor Jeremy Renner famous for playing Hawkeye in the Avengers movies serves as the Grand Marshal, leading the procession in style.

How and when to watch The 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hollywood Christmas Parade (@hollywoodchristmasparade)

If you missed the live parade on Sunday, December 1, don’t worry, you can still join the fun! The Hollywood Christmas Parade will air on The CW Network as a special holiday broadcast on December 14 from 8 to 10 p.m. It’s also available internationally on the Armed Forces Network, so fans worldwide can celebrate.

Filmed on the streets of Hollywood, the parade winds through Hollywood Boulevard, Vine Street, and Sunset Boulevard, featuring everything from giant balloons to exciting musical acts. Whether you're watching from home or catching the highlights later, this year’s parade is guaranteed to spread holiday cheer. Gather your family, grab some cocoa, and enjoy this heartwarming tradition!