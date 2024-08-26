'Outlast': 16 competitors go head-to-head in Netflix's gritty survival show for massive cash prize

LITTLE DUNCAN BAY, ALASKA: There is no predetermined length of time a player must spend in the wilderness in order to win in 'Outlast'. The game might go on for as long as the most obstinate player, with no set rules or expiration date.

In Season 2, each of the 16 participants wants to take home a piece of the $1 million prize pool. Depending on the size of the squad, the cut would be chosen.

Who won 'Outlast' Season 1?

The trio of Nick Radner, Paul Preece, and Seth Lueker from Season 1's Team Charlie was declared the winner. With $333,333, every player left with a profit.

How can a team win 'Outlast' Season 2?

The only tasks left for the players are to construct their shelter, locate a food source, and avoid perishing from the chilly evenings and potential bear assaults. For many players, these conditions would be incomprehensible, but for others, they would be easy to adapt to.

The idea behind 'Outlast' is to send 16 players into an Alaskan wilderness with nothing more than the clothing on their backs and a few basic supplies. There are hardly any regulations; the object is for the players to outlast each other.

The one exception to winning, though, is needing to work as a team. There are a lot of different personalities to manage throughout the Charlie, Delta, Bravo, Alpha, and Bravo squads.

'Outlast' contestants play dirty to get their hands on $1M

In Season 1, several competitors from each of the four teams could have shared the monetary prize. But as the game started, people's real selves showed through.

Team Alpha, made up of Jill Ashock, Amber Asay, and Justin Court, devised a cunning scheme to take down Team Delta. The three players decided to intimidate other players out of the game by stealing the sleeping bags of their 'Outlast' rivals.

None of the three seemed sincere, even though they all said that the money would improve their lifestyles—they were finally called out as "evil" by the other competitors. When Team Charlie was on 'Outlast', they mostly played a clean game.

The rest of the game was played at a very high caliber, even if they would not accept Javier Colón at the finish. Nick mentioned that he would be repaying his sister, who originally paid for his journey to Alaska, with his earnings.

Paul repeatedly told the camera that he wanted to purchase his daughter a house because he was a proud parent.

The first set of episodes from 'Outlast' Season 2 will be released on September 4 on Netflix, followed by the second batch on September 11.