Did Dr Wu become Chief Resident on ‘Chicago Med’? Tense doctor clash triggers big decision

‘Chicago Med’ focuses on Dr Wu’s pursuit of the Chief Resident position in its latest episode

This week, 'Chicago Med' focuses on Dr. Annie Wu (An-Li Bogan) with a terrifying case. Season 12, Episode 5, titled 'Baptism by Fire', began with Wu finding a boy wandering alone on the street. She tries to help him, but he refuses to cooperate. Fearing the worst, Dr. Wu brings the boy to the hospital. She loops in everyone except Dr. Frost (Darren Barnet) because she is competing with him for the Chief Resident post. Ultimately, though, they set their differences aside to help the boy, Max. Things get complicated when Wu notices something amiss with Max's mother, Esther. She doesn't share the observation with Frost. This proves disastrous, as Max's father turns out to be way more sinister than they expected.

A still of Wu from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | George Burns Jr)

The ER receives three burn victims who had been kept captive for years. One of them, Joanna, mentions Max. Joanna told Platt (Amy Morton) and Goodwin that she hopes he got out. She turns out to be the angel Max previously talked about. This meant that Max's father, Clark, is the one keeping these girls captive. Beatrice started the fire to escape, and Joanna warned Max to run before it got dangerous. Later, she reveals to Charles (Oliver Platt) that she is Max's mother but couldn't say anything more due to her seizures. Clark had drugged her for years, and now she is experiencing withdrawal.

A still of Max and Charles from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | George Burns Jr)

The doctors rushed to save Max, who was allowed to meet with his parents, but found him missing. The officials found Max in the parking lot with his parents. Mark flees, and Esther, overwhelmed with everything, walks into the traffic and gets hit by a car. Wu is clearly taking the case personally. It is evident in how she talks to Esther in the treatment room. Things get so heated that Ripley (Luke Mitchell) instructs her to get out. Frost tries to help her, but she pushes him away.

A still of Wu from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | George Burns Jr)

The doctors need to know what drug was administered to Joanna to save her. Esther, who was later revealed to be Missy, knows the drug but refuses to say anything. Wu talks to her, and her straightforward demeanor helps Missy to open up. Missy shares that she never felt like a victim. The manner in which Wu handles her hints that she has experience with such abuse. Ultimately, she succeeds in getting the name of the drug. Frost later catches up with Wu and congratulates her on becoming Chief Resident. Surprisingly, she isn't interested in the job now. Frost asks about Missy, but Wu dodges the question. However, when Frost starts walking away, she stops him to talk more. To find out what happens next in Wu's life, tune in every Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.